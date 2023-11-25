Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds

World+Biz

Reuters
25 November, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 12:27 pm

Related News

Japan detects season's first bird flu case, to cull 40,000 birds

The local government in Saga prefecture will cull about 40,000 birds on the farm, NHK said, citing agriculture ministry officials it did not name

Reuters
25 November, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 12:27 pm
A test tube labelled &quot;Bird Flu&quot;, eggs and a piece of paper in the colours of the Japanese national flag are seen in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A test tube labelled "Bird Flu", eggs and a piece of paper in the colours of the Japanese national flag are seen in this picture illustration, January 14, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Japan detected the first case of highly pathogenic H5-type bird flu this season at a poultry farm in the south of the country, public broadcaster NHK reported on Saturday.

The local government in Saga prefecture will cull about 40,000 birds on the farm, NHK said, citing agriculture ministry officials it did not name.

Ministry officials were not immediately available for comment outside of business hours.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will convene relevant cabinet ministers to discuss measures to prevent spreading of the virus, NHK said.

The virus was detected as a result of genetic testing conducted after some poultry birds were found dead at the farm on Friday, the report said.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has spread around the globe in recent years, leading to the culling of hundreds of millions of birds.

In Japan a record 17.7 million poultry birds were culled last season, prompting the authorities to stay on high alert.

bird flu / Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

1h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Which sectors may help rebound the market

Which sectors may help rebound the market

46m | TBS Markets
UK worried about pre-election budget

UK worried about pre-election budget

56m | TBS Economy
Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

17h | TBS Stories