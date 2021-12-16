Japan approves Moderna Covid vaccine as booster, Novavax files for 1st approval

World+Biz

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 03:08 pm

Related News

Japan approves Moderna Covid vaccine as booster, Novavax files for 1st approval

New coronavirus infections in Japan have slowed dramatically since a fifth wave that peaked in August

Reuters
16 December, 2021, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 16 December, 2021, 03:08 pm
Vials with a sticker reading, &quot;Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only&quot; and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Photo :Reuters
Vials with a sticker reading, "Covid-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. Photo :Reuters

Japan on Thursday officially approved Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for its booster programme, while Novavax Inc filed for first approval of its shot in the country.

Moderna's mRNA-type vaccine, used mostly in Japan to date at workplace inoculation sites, was approved for used as a third booster shot for those aged 18 or older, following a recommendation from health ministry experts on Wednesday.

That's the same age range applied to the shot developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, which has been given out about 93,000 times as a booster through Wednesday, taking in about 0.1% of the population.

Novavax's protein-based vaccine was submitted to regulators by its Japanese distributor Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., the company said in a statement. Pending approval, Takeda plans to make the vaccine in Japan and distribute it in early 2022.

After a relatively late start, Japan has fully inoculated almost 80% of its population, the highest among Group of Seven economies. The country has about 31 million doses left between the Pfizer and Moderna shots, with deals in place to get 170 million more in 2022.

New coronavirus infections in Japan have slowed dramatically since a fifth wave that peaked in August. Experts say the fact that Japan started its vaccine push later may be helping keep Covid-19 cases low, as immunity from the shots for most people has not yet waned.

Health minister Shigeyuki Goto said last week that boosters should be given as soon as possible, instead of holding firm to an eight-month lag from the first two shots.

Novavax's vaccine received its first emergency use approval in Indonesia in early November followed by the Philippines.

Takeda has said it can make 250 million doses of the vaccine at its Hikari plant in western Japan, and has contracted to sell 150 million to the Japanese government. Takeda also handles importation and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan.

Coronavirus chronicle

Japan / Moderna / booster

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At least 697 workers have died in 453 non-RMG factory disasters in the last 10 years. Photo: Reuters

Factory fire kills again. This is why there is no stop in sight

15h | Panorama
Touhid Parvez Biplob in his farm. Photo: Courtesy 

Want to start a new career in farming? Here is how to begin

3h | Pursuit
A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

19h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

21h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak