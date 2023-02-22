Iran slaps tit-for-tat sanctions on EU, Britain

BSS/AFP
22 February, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2023, 11:43 am

FILE PHOTO: Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Iranian flag is seen at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as Albania cuts ties with Iran and orders diplomats to leave over cyberattack, in Tirana, Albania, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Florion Goga/File Photo

Iran imposed sanctions Tuesday on 36 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures against Tehran over its response to months-long protests.

Tehran placed the names on its "sanction list for supporting terrorism and terrorist groups" as well as for "interference in domestic affairs... fomenting violence and unrest", the Iranian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Sanctions were imposed on several military companies as well as ministers and lawmakers from various European countries, both at a national level and in the European Parliament.

They include Isabelle Rome, French minister for equality and diversity, as well as politicians including Frederique Ries from Belgium and Renata Alt from Germany.

The foreign ministry said the sanctions include blocking accounts and transactions in Iran's banks and the "prohibition of visa issuance and entry" to the country.

On Monday, the EU imposed asset freezes and visa bans on Iran's education and culture ministers -- part of a targeting of 32 individuals and two entities -- in a fifth round of sanctions since nationwide protests began.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the September 16 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest for an alleged breach of dress rules for women.

Last month, Tehran imposed sanctions on 34 individuals and entities from the European Union and Britain in reaction to similar measures they had taken.

