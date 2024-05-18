US officials held indirect talks with Iran on avoiding regional escalation, Axios reports

Middle East

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:36 am

Related News

US officials held indirect talks with Iran on avoiding regional escalation, Axios reports

The conversations follow Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel on April 13

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:36 am
US envoy to the coalition against Islamic State Brett McGurk attends the Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq, in Bayan, Kuwait February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/ File Photo
US envoy to the coalition against Islamic State Brett McGurk attends the Kuwait International Conference for Reconstruction of Iraq, in Bayan, Kuwait February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee/ File Photo

Two top Biden administration officials held indirect talks with Iranian counterparts this week in an effort to avoid escalating regional attacks, Axios reported on Friday.

The talks, involving President Joe Biden's Middle East adviser Brett McGurk and acting US envoy to Iran Abram Paley, marked the first round of discussions between the US and Iran since January, according to Axios.

The conversations follow Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel on April 13.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

World+Biz / USA

Iran / Iran - Israel Conflict / United States (US)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

22h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

17h | Videos
Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

11h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

1d | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

1d | Videos