Indonesia revokes firms' fever syrup licences amid inquiry into 150 deaths

World+Biz

Reuters
01 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 08:49 am

Related News

Indonesia revokes firms' fever syrup licences amid inquiry into 150 deaths

Reuters
01 November, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 08:49 am
FILE PHOTO: A cough medication is poured in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A cough medication is poured in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Illustration/File Photo

Indonesia's food and drug agency said on Monday it had revoked licences for syrup-type drug production by two local firms for violating manufacturing rules, as it investigates the deaths of more than 150 children due to acute kidney injury (AKI).

The decision by the BPOM agency came after Indonesia temporarily banned sales of some syrup-based medications and identified the presence in some products of ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol as possible factors in the AKI deaths, most of which were of children under five.

The two ingredients are used in antifreeze and brake fluids and other industrial applications but also as a cheaper alternative in some pharmaceutical products to glycerine, a solvent or thickening agent in many cough syrups. Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol can be toxic and lead to AKI.

BPOM chief Penny K Lukito told reporters the "oral liquid" manufacturing licences of the two companies, PT Yarindo Farmatama and PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries, had been revoked, adding BPOM was pursuing criminal action against them.

Penny said the two firms produced drugs with substandard raw materials, failed to report a change in ingredients and used some materials in excess of guidelines.

PT Yarindo Farmatama in a statement denied using substandard raw materials in their products and said BPOM approved changes in their ingredients in 2020 and that there were no problems with its distributor.

A lawyer with PT Universal Pharmaceutical Industries declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

Indonesia has seen a surge in AKI cases among children since August, which its health minister said was most likely due to changes in the raw ingredients used in cough and fever syrups.

Indonesia imports its raw ingredients for medicine mostly from China and India, according to the health ministry.

Indonesian health authorities said solvents used in the syrups from the two companies contained impurities.

BPOM said on Monday one of these solvents, propylene glycol, was made by Dow Chemical Thailand.

Dow Chemical Thailand said in a statement that "none of the suppliers mentioned by BPOM are our customers", and that its product does not contain ethylene glycol or diethylene glycol. It said it had submitted analytical data to the BPOM.

BPOM said it would look into distributors of the two drug makers to see if they supplied materials to other pharmaceutical firms.

Indonesia has been investigating AKI cases in consultation with the World Health Organization (WHO) after a similar incident in Gambia earlier this year, which has seen at least 70 deaths related to syrup medications made by India's Maiden Pharmaceuticals.

Indonesia / cough syrup / India-made cough syrups

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How reliable is Bangladesh’s inflation data?

6m | Panorama
Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

20h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

22h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

11h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

14h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

15h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

4
Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF
Economy

Lending rate cap to be lifted soon: BB tells IMF

5
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

IMF pushes for declaring defaulters in 90-day past-due