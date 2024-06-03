Head, deputy head of Indonesia's new capital city authority resign, minister says

Asia

Reuters
03 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 11:55 am

Related News

Head, deputy head of Indonesia's new capital city authority resign, minister says

The resignations come ahead of President Joko Widodo's planned celebration at the new capital, called Nusantara, on Indonesia's Independence Day on August 17

Reuters
03 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 11:55 am
General view of core goverment area construction of Indonesia&#039;s new capital, known as Nusantara National Capital (IKN), in Sepaku, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, March 8, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo
General view of core goverment area construction of Indonesia's new capital, known as Nusantara National Capital (IKN), in Sepaku, East Kalimantan province, Indonesia, March 8, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/File Photo

The head and deputy head of Indonesia's new capital city authority, who oversee the $32 billion project, have resigned, the state secretariat minister said on Monday.

The resignations come ahead of President Joko Widodo's planned celebration at the new capital, called Nusantara, on Indonesia's Independence Day on August 17. 

"The President has appointed the public works and housing minister and deputy agrarian minister as the acting head and deputy head," State Secretariat Minister Pratikno said in a surprise announcement from the state palace on Monday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The two officials had been assigned to speed up construction of the new capital, he said. No reason for the resignations was provided.

Bambang Susantono, a former official at the Asian Development Bank who was heading the new capital project, was not immediately available for comment.

Dhony Rahajoe, an Indonesian architect and former real estate developer who was the deputy head of authority, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The resignations of the two professionals comes amid a lack of private funding for the ambitious new capital being built in a remote and jungled patch of Kalimantan, on the Indonesia part of Borneo island.

The government has been racing to build the infrastructure required for the relocation of the first batch of 12,000 civil servants this September. But the plan has previously been twice delayed, raising doubts about the president's signature project.

Nusantara is regarded as a major legacy of Widodo, who will step down this October after serving the maximum two terms in office.

Jokowi, as the president is known, plans to visit Nusantara on Tuesday to inaugurate several projects, including schools.

World+Biz

Indonesia / Nusantara National Capital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

3h | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

58m | Brands
From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Water crisis in northeastern Spain

Water crisis in northeastern Spain

28m | Videos
How are the EU Parliament seats divided?

How are the EU Parliament seats divided?

3h | Videos
The CRB area surrounded by centuries-old trees, hills, and valleys

The CRB area surrounded by centuries-old trees, hills, and valleys

4h | Videos
Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

Wall Street Billionaires Rush to Support Trump

15h | Videos