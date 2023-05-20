Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 years: study

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
20 May, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 10:58 am

Related News

Humans have been kissing for at least 4,500 years: study

BSS/AFP
20 May, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 10:58 am
People kiss as they take a selfie in front of the last sunset of the year on New Year&#039;s Eve in Rome, Italy December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
People kiss as they take a selfie in front of the last sunset of the year on New Year's Eve in Rome, Italy December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

The oldest records showing kissing as an element of romance date back 4,500 years, a full millennia earlier than previously believed, researchers said Friday.

The new study, published this week in the magazine Science, found that it was probably widespread even in the ancient world.

It presents evidence that "lip kissing was documented in ancient Mesopotamia and Egypt" from at least 2500 BC.

Troels Pank Arboll said he and co-author Sophie Lund Rasmussen had started examining how the spread of diseases could be affected by the introduction of the practice of kissing on the lips as a romantic expression.

Arboll is an assyriologist -- a specialist in Ancient Near East studies -- at the University of Copenhagen; Lund Rasmussen is a biologist at the University of Oxford.

They found that most recent studies cited a source from India, dated around 1500 BC, as the earliest reference to "sexual-romantic kissing".

"I knew there was earlier material from ancient Mesopotamia," Arboll, who studies cuneiform writing on ancient clay tablets as part of his work, told AFP.

Although the evidence had already been collected in the 1980s, "apparently the information was never adopted in other fields", he added.

In the thousands of ancient cuneiform texts available they found relatively few references to romantic kissing.

Nevertheless, they added, "there are clear examples illustrating that kissing was considered an ordinary part of romantic intimacy in ancient times".

The texts studied implied "that kissing was something that married couples did" but also that "the kiss was regarded as part of an unmarried person's sexual desire when in love", they wrote.

The researchers differentiated between "friendly-parental kissing" and "romantic-sexual kissing".

While the former appears to be ubiquitous across time and geography, the latter is "not culturally universal".

kissing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

23h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

34m | TBS Insight
Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

1d | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

1d | TBS Health
Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

Full-sized scans reveal Titanic as never seen before

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors