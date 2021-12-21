Greece begins deportation of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants after 5-yrs

TBS Report
21 December, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 21 December, 2021, 09:37 am

Greek Minister of Immigration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi. Photo: Collected
Greek Minister of Immigration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi. Photo: Collected

The return of illegal immigrants from Greece to Bangladesh has begun after a five-year hiatus.

"Greece has made 10,629 deportations, voluntary returns, and relocations, as mutual cooperation between the two countries are quite better now," Greek Minister for Immigration and Asylum Notis Mitarachi told ERTI.

"The immigration minister of Bangladesh visited Greece this year and I am planning to go there next February," Mitarachi said adding that the cooperation will render the opportunity to have legal routes for the citizens of Bangladesh to come to Greece for seasonal works.

He also noted that Greece has started cooperating with Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency.

