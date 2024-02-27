Malaysian firm faces legal action for abandoning 93 Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia last year

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 12:01 pm

File photo of two Bangladeshi migrant workers working on a construction site. Photo: Reuters
File photo of two Bangladeshi migrant workers working on a construction site. Photo: Reuters

Malaysian firm Pembinaan Ricoler Sdn Bhd is facing legal action by the country's home ministry and the human resources ministry for abandoning 93 of its Bangladeshi workers brought into the country in November 2023. 

Both ministries launched investigations into the matter after media reports on the abandoned workers were published on 22 February. 

These investigations revealed that the workers were abandoned without work or accommodation by their employer, reports the Malay Mail. 

"The employer also failed to ensure the welfare of its workers in terms of accommodation and meals," Malaysian Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said in a joint statement yesterday (26 February).

The workers were rescued and brought to the Putrajaya Immigration Department for a documentation process before being taken to the magistrate to obtain interim protection orders, they said.

The employer is facing six charges under the Employees' Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodations and Amenities Act 1990, the Employment Act 1955, Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Passport Act 1966.

"Our ministries are issuing a stern warning to all employers who hire foreign workers to always maintain their welfare and to comply with the laws of the country," they added.

Comments

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

18m | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

23h | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

