World Bank cuts Pakistan's GDP f'cast on rising rates, limited fiscal space

Global Economy

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 07:51 pm

Related News

World Bank cuts Pakistan's GDP f'cast on rising rates, limited fiscal space

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 07:51 pm
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. Photo :Reuters
A participant stands near a logo of World Bank at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. Photo :Reuters

The World Bank sharply lowered Pakistan's current year growth forecast, saying the country's economic growth prospects have weakened due to tighter financial conditions and limited fiscal space.

The World Bank now expects Pakistan's economy to grow 0.4% in the current year, from its October forecast of 2% growth. The bleaker forecast assumes an agreement is reached with the International Monetary Fund for bailout funds, it said.

Pakistan's fiscal year starts from July and runs through June. Pakistan expects its economy to grow 2% in FY23, however, the country's central bank chief said in January the growth forecast could face downward pressure.

The South Asian nation has been in economic turmoil for months with an acute balance of payments crisis while talks with the IMF to secure $1.1 billion funding as part of a $6.5 billion bailout agreed in 2019 have not yet yielded fruit.

Pakistan central bank raises key interest to 21%, the highest ever

Lower economic output and high prices in Pakistan have led to stampedes and looting at flour distribution centres set up across the country.

"Elevated global and domestic food prices are contributing to greater food insecurity for South Asia's poor who spend a larger share of income on food," the bank said.

The World Bank lowered its 2023 regional growth forecast to 5.6% from 6.1% in October.

"Rising interest rates and uncertainty in financial markets are putting downward pressure on the region's economies," the report said.

Most countries have raised interest rates at a rapid pace since the war in Ukraine last year lead to choking supply chains and stoked inflation globally.

The World Bank forecast Sri Lanka's economy will contract by 4.3% this year, reflecting the lasting impact of the macro debt crisis, with future growth prospects heavily dependent on debt restructuring and structural reforms.

Sri Lanka follows the calendar year. In January, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka's economy could contract by 3.5% or 4.0% in 2023 after shrinking 11% last year.

Inflation in South Asia is set to fall to 8.9% this year, and to below 7% in 2024, the World Bank said.

The World Bank also lowered its forecast for India's economic growth in the current fiscal year that started on April 1 to 6.3% from 6.6% as it expects higher borrowing costs to hurt consumption.

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Pakistan / World Bank / Economic forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1h | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

6h | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

10h | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

Netflix is really buying Zack Snyder trilogy?

2h | TBS Entertainment
Which occupation people are being laid off more?

Which occupation people are being laid off more?

59m | TBS Career
Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

Wagner raises flag in Bakhmut

7h | TBS World
Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

Epson Eco-Tank M-3170 All-in-One Printer

7h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka