People wearing protective masks cross a street outside a shopping mall, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 6, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Malaysia's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate MYINTR=ECI for the third straight meeting on Thursday, as it looks to tame rising inflation.

Bank Negara Malaysia lifted its overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.50%, as expected by 19 of 20 economists polled by Reuters.