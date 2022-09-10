Long Covid costs Australia economy $3.6 billion a year: Report

Global Economy

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 12:44 pm

Related News

Long Covid costs Australia economy $3.6 billion a year: Report

Long Covid is estimated to cost the US alone $3.7 trillion, another Harvard study showed

Reuters
10 September, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 12:44 pm
Coronavirus In Australia. (HT photo)
Coronavirus In Australia. (HT photo)

Long Covid is costing the Australian economy the equivalent of $3.6 billion a year in lost output, the Australian Financial Review reported, citing an exclusive data analysis.

Based on data from the country's Treasury estimating some 31,000 workers called in sick because of the condition in June, the analysis by think tank Impact Economics and Policy found the economic cost came in at A$100 million ($68 million) a week, according to the AFR. That amounts to some A$5.2 billion on an annual basis.

Australia has announced a parliamentary inquiry into long Covid, with the aim of developing a clear definition of the illness and gauging the scale of its impact on the country's 26 million people. While most of those infected with the virus fully recover, millions of others globally are seeing lasting effects, from issues with breathing to neurological problems.

Governments are grappling to come to terms with the condition, which reflects the pandemic's ongoing impact despite most countries seeking to move on.

Australian Labor Party lawmaker Mike Freedlander will run the country's inquiry. It will try to come up with an accurate number of people affected by long Covid and work out the best treatments for helping them recover, Freedlander told the AFR in an interview. The inquiry will also look into whether the condition should be classified as a disability so that patients can potentially access government support, he said.

A recent Harvard University study found that depression, anxiety and stress prior to getting Covid may increase the chance of developing longer-term symptoms. Lingering effects spanning chronic fatigue and "brain fog" to hair loss and shortness of breath -- are estimated to afflict some 10% to 20% of Covid survivors.

Long Covid is estimated to cost the US alone $3.7 trillion, another Harvard study showed.
 

World+Biz

Long Covid / Australia economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The revolutionary monarchy of Elizabeth II

40m | Panorama
Customers enjoying fuchka at Tong‘s restaurant. Photo: MD Pramanik/ TONG NYC

Tong: A vision to popularise Bangladeshi street food among New Yorkers

2h | Food
Akbar Ali Khan. Illustration: TBS

Remembering the life and times of Akbar Ali Khan: A public intellectual par excellence

4h | Panorama
Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

22h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

14h | Videos
What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

18h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

22h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’