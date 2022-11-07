Jeremy Hunt set to outline 60 billion pounds in tax rises and spending cuts

Global Economy

Reuters
07 November, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

Jeremy Hunt set to outline 60 billion pounds in tax rises and spending cuts

Reuters
07 November, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 10:41 am
FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt exits a car outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
FILE PHOTO: British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt exits a car outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt plans to set out on Nov. 17 up to 60 billion pounds ($67.82 billion) of tax rises and spending cuts, including at least 35 billion pounds ($39.56 billion) in cuts, the Guardian reported on Sunday.

Citing a Whitehall source, the newspaper said the figures remained estimates and subject to change, but that Hunt had told staff he was looking for at least 50-60 billion pounds' worth of measures in his autumn statement.

Responding to a Reuters request for comment, the Treasury said it does not comment on speculation around fiscal events.

Hunt and new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in power for just over a week, are trying to find ways to cut spending and increase revenue to plug a budget hole worsened by Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss's debt-fuelled economic plans.

Early drafts of the statement to be delivered on Nov. 17 contain plans for up to 35 billion pounds of spending cuts and up to 25 billion pounds of tax rises, likely to include freezing income tax thresholds and targeting dividend tax relief, the Guardian report said.

It said decisions on whether to raise benefits in line with inflation or to change the pensions "triple lock" were likely to be taken within days, so that the independent Office for Budget Responsibility could factor any such changes into its forecasts.

World+Biz / Europe

Jeremy Hunt / tax / spending cuts

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

26m | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

1h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

13h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

16h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation