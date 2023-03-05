Japan pledges financial support to help Asean decarbonise

Global Economy

Reuters
05 March, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 12:11 am

Related News

Japan pledges financial support to help Asean decarbonise

Reuters
05 March, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 12:11 am
Smoke rises from a factory in front of Mount Fuji during the sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan January 16, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Smoke rises from a factory in front of Mount Fuji during the sunset at Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan January 16, 2017. Photo: Reuters

Japan pledged financial and technological support on Saturday to help Asean countries accelerate their efforts to decarbonise their economies and combat climate change.

Energy-poor Japan hopes to become the world's leading hydrogen economy to reduce dependence on traditional polluting fossil fuels such as coal and oil.

As the chair of the Group of Seven nations (G7) this year, Japan will hold a ministerial meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo on 15-16 April, ahead of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on 19-21 May, to promote what it calls realistic energy transition.

"Japan will take a lead in providing generous support in finance, technology and personal resources to help Asia's decarbonisation," Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told the first ministerial meeting of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC).

The Azec was proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last year with the aim of sharing the philosophy of promoting decarbonisation in Asian nations and cooperating to push forward energy transition. 

At the meeting, attended by several Asean members and Australia, Nishimura said the push for collaboration will include renewable power, natural gas, hydrogen and ammonia among other areas.

Azec, in a joint statement, called for the group to financially support investments into decarbonisation infrastructure and creation of clean energy supply chains.

Neither the statement nor Nishimura provided a potential amount of the spending.

"As many countries have expressed wishes for support from Japan, we would like to take a strong leadership in supporting them in technology, finance, including investment from private sector, and human resource development," Nishimura told a briefing.

The Azec members – Australia, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam – could consider creating a master plan for hydrogen and ammonia in Asia as a next step, he added.

As a first concrete step under the Azec, Japanese companies, including Iwatani Corp and Electric Power Development, have agreed to jointly create Japan's first hydrogen supply chain between Australia's Victoria state and Kawasaki, an industrialised city near Tokyo, to advance energy transition toward a cleaner society, Nishimura said.

Japan will stress the importance of investment in gas, liquefied natural gas as well as hydrogen and ammonia during its presidency of the G7 this year but would keep it clean to meet 2050 carbon neutral goal, a source said this week.

Top News / World+Biz

Japan / ASEAN / decarbonisation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

National Pension Management Act 2023 needs constitutional focus

11h | Panorama
Cooked with the best ingredients: El Patron&#039;s new menu offers mouthwatering savoury items. Photo: Courtesy

El Patron: A revamped menu with greater Mediterranean diversity

13h | Food
In Bangladesh, vending machines set up in the hospitals see higher sales of products than those in the shopping malls. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi.

The rising popularity of vending machines in Dhaka

16h | Panorama
India has so far refrained from criticising the Kremlin directly on Ukraine, defying appeals by the West to take a firm stand. Photo: Reuters

With G20 in India, Global South addresses West

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

SBNCS in Mirpur sixth venue to host 200 international matches

6h | TBS SPORTS
Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

Various programs in Chittagong to protect Karnaphuli

8h | TBS Stories
New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

New discovery inside great pyramid of Giza

5h | TBS World
Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

Where the broken Volkswagen comes to life

14h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

3
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale