India aims to boost coal output by up to 100 million tonnes, reopen closed mines

Global Economy

Hindustan Times
06 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 12:18 pm

Related News

India aims to boost coal output by up to 100 million tonnes, reopen closed mines

State-run Coal India is the world's largest coal miner and produces 80% of India's coal

Hindustan Times
06 May, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2022, 12:18 pm
Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

India is looking to boost its coal output by 75-100 million tonnes in the next two-to-three years by restarting closed mines, the country's coal secretary A K Jain said on Friday.

India, the world's second largest producer, importer and consumer of coal, produced 777.2 million tonnes of the fuel during the year ended March 2022 and burnt over a billion tonnes.

State-run Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, which produces 80% of India's coal, plans to increase annual output to 1 billion tonnes by 2024, from 622.6 million tonnes currently.

World+Biz / South Asia

India / coal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Painting: Eid Procession/Alam Musabbir/National Museum

A blur of pesta sherbet – Eid of the 1950s

5h | Features
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Recycle Jar Ecosystem: Putting a value on waste

7h | Panorama
Worshippers pray during the first day of Eid al-Fitr outside the iconic Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul. [Emrah Gurel/AP Photo]

Dear Eid: With love from 8 cities and one refugee camp

1d | Panorama
A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

Bustling silk market in Rajshahi

5h | Videos
How career will improve

How career will improve

5h | Videos
Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

Is this Russia's final attack on Mariupol?

17h | Videos
When you will decide to resign

When you will decide to resign

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

4
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

5
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval

6
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes