Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grains imports beyond 15 Sept

Global Economy

Reuters
13 September, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 02:16 pm

Related News

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grains imports beyond 15 Sept

Reuters
13 September, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2023, 02:16 pm
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian flag is covered with grains in this picture illustration taken May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Hungary has agreed with Romania, Slovakia and Bulgaria that the four countries would impose national bans on Ukrainian grain imports to protect their markets if the EU does not extend a ban that expires on Sept. 15, Hungary's farm minister said on Wednesday.

Ukraine has become entirely dependent on alternative European Union routes, called Solidarity Lanes, for its grain exports after Russia abandoned in July a deal that had allowed Ukrainian grains to be shipped safely via its Black Sea ports.

As a result, farmers in neighbouring states - Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia - have faced increased competition and bottlenecks in their own markets.

Minister of Agriculture Istvan Nagy said in a Facebook post that this new national ban would apply to a wider range of Ukrainian products than the current measures.

"We have agreed with my Romanian, Slovak and Bulgarian colleagues that if there is no decision on the extension of the existing moratorium by Brussels, then we will take national measures individually," Nagy said in a video message.

The five countries have been pushing for an extension of the current EU ban past its Friday expiry and Poland and Hungary have said they would unilaterally continue with the ban if the Commission does not extend it.

The European Commission announced "temporary preventive measures" in May that would ban sales into these five states while allowing transit to non-EU markets, mainly Africa. These measures are due to expire on Friday.

World+Biz / Europe

grain export / Ukraine Grain export / Hungary / Europe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Being skinny is not a problem, but if you are losing weight every day, then it is a problem'

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

A discussion on Alaap

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which district has the most dengue patients?

Which district has the most dengue patients?

1h | TBS Stories
How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

How Luckin Coffee overtook Starbucks as the largest coffee chain in China

2h | TBS Economy
In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

18h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

17h | TBS Today