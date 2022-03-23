Hungary rejects sanctions on Russian energy shipments: FM

Reuters
23 March, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 02:47 pm

Hungary rejects sanctions on Russian energy shipments: FM

Reuters
23 March, 2022, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 02:47 pm
Hungary's Minister for External Economy and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto gestures during a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Hungary's Minister for External Economy and Foreign Affairs Peter Szijjarto gestures during a General Affairs meeting in Luxembourg June 22, 2021. John Thys/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Hungary does not support any sanctions on Russian energy shipments as it would endanger Hungary's energy security, foreign minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday at the United Nations Human Rights Council reiterating Hungary's stance.

"It is not Hungary's fault that natural gas and oil from Russia plays a big role in the energy supply of Hungary, Central Europe and all of Europe," Szijjarto said in a speech broadcast on his Facebook page.

