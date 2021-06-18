ByteDance sees its earnings double in 2020

Global Economy

TBS Report
18 June, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 12:12 pm

ByteDance sees its earnings double in 2020

An internal memo released to staff showed that the firm's total revenue jumped by 111% to $34.3 billion for 2020

TBS Report
18 June, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2021, 12:12 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ByteDance, the Chinese company behind the smash-hit video app TikTok, saw its earnings double last year.

An internal memo released to staff showed that the firm's total revenue jumped by 111% to $34.3 billion for 2020, reports the BBC.

The figures underscore TikTok's continued global popularity.

It comes as ByteDance and several other Chinese technology giants have come under increasing pressure from governments around the world.

ByteDance also saw its annual gross profit rise by 93% to to $19bn, while it recorded a net loss of $45 billion for the same period.

The net loss was attributed to a one-off accounting adjustment and not related to the company's operations.

