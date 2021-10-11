German companies urge next government to step up on climate

11 October, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2021, 02:50 pm

German companies urge next government to step up on climate

Earlier this year, Merkel's government adopted a plan to reduce the country’s greenhouse gas emissions to ‘net zero’ by 2045, five years earlier than previously planned.

FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2021, file photo, a power plant fires coal from the nearby Garzweiler open-cast mine near Luetzerath, western Germany. Dozens of large German companies have urged the country&#039;s next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
FILE- In this Oct. 1, 2021, file photo, a power plant fires coal from the nearby Garzweiler open-cast mine near Luetzerath, western Germany. Dozens of large German companies have urged the country's next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

Dozens of large German companies have urged the country's next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord.

In an open letter Monday, 69 companies said the next government needs to put Germany "on a clear and reliable path to climate neutrality" with a plan for doing so within its first 100 days in office.

The signatories included chemicals giant Bayer, steelmaker ThyssenKrupp and sportswear firm Puma.

The centre-left Social Democrats narrowly beat outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Union bloc in last month election.

They are due to meet Monday with the environmentalist Greens party and the pro-business Free Democrats to discuss forming a coalition government.

"Climate protection was the decisive topic in the federal election and the parties must place it at the top of their agenda in building the new federal government," said Michael Otto, board chairman of mail order company Otto Group and president of the Foundation 2 Degrees, which organised the letter.

Earlier this year, Merkel's government adopted a plan to reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions to 'net zero' by 2045, five years earlier than previously planned.

But official figures show that Germany is slipping behind on its ambitions for cutting greenhouse gases, with 2021 emissions forecast to rebound sharply after a pandemic-related economic slump.

The foundation, which says its members have an annual turnover of about 1 trillion euros ($1.16 trillion) and employ more than five million people worldwide, wants the next government to support the rollout of renewable energy and enact a climate-friendly tax reform that includes a strengthened carbon pricing system to prevent investments in power-hungry industries going abroad.

Pointing toward the upcoming UN climate summit in Glasgow and Germany's presidency of the Group of Seven major economies next year, the companies said the government must also work to set international standards for the global financial system and climate-neutral products.

"As businesses, we are prepared to fulfil our central role in climate action. We call upon the new German government to make the transformation to climate neutrality the central economic project of the coming legislative period," they said.

