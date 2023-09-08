On G20 summit eve, India's Rahul Gandhi says democratic institutions under attack

World+Biz

Reuters
08 September, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 06:54 pm

Related News

On G20 summit eve, India's Rahul Gandhi says democratic institutions under attack

Reuters
08 September, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 06:54 pm
FILE PHOTO-Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India&#039;s main opposition Congress party, addresses the media in New Delhi, India, August 11, 2023. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo
FILE PHOTO-Rahul Gandhi, a senior leader of India's main opposition Congress party, addresses the media in New Delhi, India, August 11, 2023. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

India's democratic institutions and minority groups are under a "full-scale assault", opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday, attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on the eve of a high-profile G20 summit in New Delhi.

Civil society, opposition parties and some foreign governments have in the past raised concerns over decisions of Modi's government that they say are aimed at throttling dissent, fanning religious discrimination and keeping the ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power.

The government has denied all such accusations and Modi has said his administration was working for the betterment of all.

"I think there is a sense in India that democratic institutions in our country are under attack and they are under attack from the group of people who are running India," Gandhi, a member of parliament from the Congress party, told reporters at the Brussels Press Club.

"There's a full-scale assault on democratic institutions...of course minorities are under attack, but so are other communities...tribals, lower caste communities," he said.

Gandhi has made similar comments abroad in the past, drawing strong responses from BJP.

Gandhi's Congress is leading an alliance of 28 parties to challenge BJP in a national election due by May 2024.

India, the world's most populous country, holds the rotating presidency of the G20 and aims to showcase its economic potential and pitch itself as a reliable manufacturing and services hub to the visiting leaders of the bloc.

India is also promoting itself as a "voice" of developing nations on the global stage, as a counterweight to China.

Gandhi said he would meet European lawmakers in Brussels during his visit and talk to them about their views on India.

He indicated, however, that India's opposition parties would agree with the largely-neutral position taken by New Delhi on Russia's invasion of Ukraine - avoiding blaming Moscow for the war and seeking a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We have a relationship with Russia, I don't think the opposition would have a different view than what the government is currently proposing," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi / G-20 summit in India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walter Rodney

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

51m | Book Review
With a deft touch, artisans transform everyday fruits and vegetables like apples, pineapples, watermelons, radishes etc into edible artpieces like peacocks, fish, ducks, and what not. Photos: Courtesy

The blossoming art of fruit carving

1h | Panorama
The MG GT is designed to be an exciting daily driver and thus comes with sporty features all around such as aggressive headlights and taillights, 17-inch rims, a sporty interior and a peppy engine with tiptronic gears. Photo: Akif Hamid

MG GT: A lot of car for the price

18h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

Elected criminals

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Bangladesh need to win to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive

Bangladesh need to win to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive

12h | TBS SPORTS
Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

16h | TBS SPORTS
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

1d | TBS World