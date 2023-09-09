Africa's inclusion in G20 another feather in Modi's cap of becoming global leader

Modi seeks to bring India forward to claim the status as a “global leader”, and bringing the African Union as a permanent member is key to this. 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shares a light moment with African Union Chairman and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shares a light moment with African Union Chairman and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani upon his arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been successful in his efforts to bring the African Union as a permanent member of the G20, a significant step in his championing the "aspirations of a Global South".

Earlier today, PM Modi extended the official invitation during the conference to the African Union chair and president of the Union of Comoros Azali Assoumani, stating "Before moving forward with proceedings, I would like to invite the President of the African Union to take his place as a permanent member of the G20"

The case is pretty straightforward on the surface, but the simplicity belies what the move means.

Modi seeks to bring India forward to claim the status as a "global leader", and bringing the African Union as a permanent member is key to this. 

It is considered "fundamentally transformative for multiple reasons", sources have told the NDTV.

The move is also a sharp shift from China's 'debt diplomacy' strategy, and the Indian government believes its approach will result in more long-term and mutually beneficial relationships between nations.

This move was first proposed by PM Modi this past June, and has been one of India's key priorities for the G20 Summit being hosted in New Delhi.

Africa is currently a significant source of both renewable energy infrastructure, and minerals. 

Sources told NDTV that "New Delhi - keen to make its mark while it holds the rotating presidency of the G20 - sees the hallmark of global leadership as the inclusion of all nations in a combined march of progress."
Modi's push for Africa is also part of India's plans to be accepted as a global leader.

The addition of the African Union also reflects India's commitment to raising concerns of the Global South at the world's forums. "Our G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just G20 partners, but also fellow travelers in the Global South, whose voice is often unheard," he said last year.

