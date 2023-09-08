Ensure uninterrupted supply of essential goods to Bangladesh: PM Hasina to Modi

Photo: X handle of PM Modi

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities from India to Bangladesh.

During a bilateral meeting in New Delhi last night, both the prime ministers agreed to accelerate the two countries' ongoing efforts and activities to enhance bilateral and regional connectivity including rail and road connectivity, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said in a media briefing later.

The meeting was held at the Indian prime minister's official residence. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is visiting India to participate in the G-20 Summit.

After the meeting, the two countries signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including one on enhancing network connectivity to streamline transactions in both rupee and taka between the two nations.

The two other MoUs are – Cooperation on Agricultural Research and Education between Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council and Extension of Cultural Exchange Programme from 2023 to 2025, reports UNB.

Foreign Minister Momen also said the issue of the upcoming national elections were not discussed during the bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers.

During the meeting, both the prime ministers expressed satisfaction over the existing deep relationship between Bangladesh and India and agreed to take effective steps to further this relationship.

Sheikh Hasina noted that after her successful state visit to New Delhi on 4-8 September last year, a lot of visible progress has been achieved in various areas of bilateral interests. Both the prime ministers expressed satisfaction for this.

In the meeting, Sheik Hasina informed Narendra Modi about the success achieved by Bangladesh in various socio-economic fields. The prime minister of India appreciated the strong leadership of Sheikh Hasina for the tremendous progress of Bangladesh.

The prime minister of India expressed his deep gratitude to his Bangladeshi counterpart for her contribution in ensuring the existing peaceful situation in the North Eastern region of the country.

During this time, Narendra Modi emphasised on resolving the outstanding issues between the two countries through talks at the official level.

The prime minister of Bangladesh also sought the cooperation of India for the speedy repatriation of the Rohingya people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will participate in the "G-20 Leaders' Summit" in the next two days.

On Saturday, she will hold a bilateral meeting with several heads of state/ government participating in this conference along with presenting speeches in various sessions.

Among these will be meetings with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the president of the United Arab Emirates, the president of South Korea, and the president of Argentina.

No discussion with Modi on election: Momen

"I do not know if the issue [of elections] was discussed between the premiers privately," Momen said in his briefing.

In the meantime, the foreign minister said the bilateral meeting discussed several issues, including the Teesta water-sharing treaty.

"Indian PM Modi gave assurance that he will prioritise resolving the Teesta water sharing and other issues by discussing at government level," said Momen.

Modi hails 'productive deliberations' with PM Hasina

After the meeting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he held a productive bilateral meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on various issues including connectivity, commercial ties etc.

"Had productive deliberations with PM Sheikh Hasina... Our talks covered areas like connectivity, commercial linkage and more," the Indian PM said in a post from his official X handle following the meeting.

"The progress in India-Bangladesh relations over the past nine years has been very gladdening," Modi also said.