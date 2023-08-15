Five migrants die, 7 missing after boat capsized off Tunisia

Five migrants died and seven others were missing while 23 were rescued after a boat capsized off Tunisia's Sfax, state news agency (TAP) reported on Monday.

"Coastguard units in Sfax recovered the bodies of 5 migrants and rescued 23 people, while 7 others are missing, after boat carrying mostly Tunisians but also sub-Saharan Africans sank off Sfax's Sidi Mansour," it said.