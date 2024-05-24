EU directive mandates corporate accountability for human rights in supply chains: HRW

World+Biz

UNB
24 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 05:22 pm

Related News

EU directive mandates corporate accountability for human rights in supply chains: HRW

HRW released a detailed question-and-answer document outlining the provisions, strengths, and weaknesses of the new law

UNB
24 May, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 05:22 pm
The logo of Human Rights Watrch. Photo: Courtresy
The logo of Human Rights Watrch. Photo: Courtresy

The new EU directive, adopted today (24 May), mandates large companies to ensure human rights respect throughout their value chains, signalling a transformative shift in corporate accountability, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

HRW released a detailed question-and-answer document outlining the provisions, strengths, and weaknesses of the new law.

The EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) requires large companies to conduct due diligence to identify, mitigate, prevent, and remedy harmful human rights and environmental impacts within their operations and value chains, including business partners involved in production, distribution, transport, and storage.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The EU's Due Diligence Directive represents a landmark shift from voluntary corporate responsibility to mandatory obligations for corporations to prevent and address human rights abuses," said Tirana Hassan, executive director of Human Rights Watch. "This groundbreaking law is a major victory for rights groups, trade unions, and civil society networks at the forefront of the fight for corporate accountability."

Despite intense opposition from powerful corporate lobbyists, the directive stands as a testament to the perseverance of advocates for justice and accountability in the corporate sector. The directive provides for regulatory oversight and the possibility of initiating civil lawsuits against corporations in European courts.

Industrial disasters, such as those in the garment and textile industry, and widespread corporate abuses of human rights, labour rights, and environmental standards in global value chains have driven the push for binding legislation to hold companies accountable. These issues, along with their contributions to the climate crisis, have galvanized support for the directive.

Support for the law has come from a broad coalition, including rights groups, trade unions, political leaders, and even businesses. However, the legislative process, which began in 2020, faced significant challenges, particularly from the governments of France, Italy, and Germany, which sought to weaken the law's provisions. HRW warns that corporate influence over norm-setting should be closely monitored and curtailed to ensure strong protection of human rights and the environment.

The coming years will be crucial for the robust implementation and enforcement of the law. HRW urges the European Commission to monitor how EU member states incorporate the directive into their national laws and legal systems and to provide clear guidance on its implementation and enforcement.

"This new law is a major step toward ensuring that corporations respect their responsibilities toward communities and the environment," Tirana said. "The EU vote opens a new chapter for victims of harm caused by corporations."

Top News

EU / HRW / Human Rights

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

6h | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

8h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

1d | Earth
If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

6h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

19h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

20h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

21h | Videos