EU sanctions Iran's defence minister, Revolutionary Guards over drones and missiles

The high-profile measures also targeted the leader of the Guard's Quds force for his role in transferring missiles used by Iran's Hezbollah proxy militia against Israel.

Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani. Photo: X/TRT World
Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani. Photo: X/TRT World

The European Union on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, and the country's Revolutionary Guards for sending missiles and drones being used against Israel and Ukraine and in the Red Sea.

The high-profile measures also targeted the leader of the Guard's Quds force for his role in transferring missiles used by Iran's Hezbollah proxy militia against Israel, and by Huthis firing from Yemen. A key armed forces command centre and an electronics company were also sanctioned.

