Elon Musk on population collapse: At current birth rates, China will lose…

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
07 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 11:18 am

Related News

Elon Musk on population collapse: At current birth rates, China will lose…

Hindustan Times
07 June, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 07 June, 2022, 11:18 am
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Elon Musk has yet again raised an alarm on Twitter over a possible "population collapse", which, according to him, the world may see in near future.

The 50-year-old tech billionaire has been voicing his opinion on the matter for quite some time now. This time, he took China's example to bolster his argument. "Most people still think China has a one-child policy. China had its lowest birthrate ever last year, despite having a three-child policy! At current birth rates, China will lose ~40% of people every generation! Population collapse. (sic)," Musk tweeted in response to a BBC article.

The article says that the Asian country's population grew from 1.41212 billion to just 1.41260 billion in 2021 – a record low increase of just 480,000. From 2.6 in the late 1980s, China's birth rate has dropped from 2.6 in 1980s to 1.5 in 2021, the report further highlighted. Strict Covid measures have over the last two years have been linked to the drop in figures. The country had discontinued its one child-policy in 2016.

Musk's comment come a day after he had said: "We definitely don't have too many people. Earth could sustain many times its current human population and the ecosystem would be fine."

Last month, he had - during an interview - stressed that "population collapse is the biggest threat to the civilsation". On another instance, he had tweeted: "Contrary to what many think, the richer someone is, the fewer kids they have. I am a rare exception."

"Some people think that having fewer kids is better for the environment. Environment's gonna be fine even if we doubled the population. I know a lot of environmental stuff...Japan had lowest birth rate. Having kids is essential for maintaining civilization. We can't let civilization dwindle into nothing," Musk said.

There has been a rising trend of couples going childless and individuals avoiding marriage in many nations.

 

Top News

population collapse / china / Elon Musk

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

17m | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1h | Habitat
Rambhakt Sarkar is carrying on the legacy of his father through Adi Surasree. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Surasree story: A 56-year-old family business, an oasis for musicians

2h | Panorama
Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

What would it be like have only 4 days of office?

2h | Videos
How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

How save yourself from hydrogen peroxide?

2h | Videos
Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

Turkey changes its name to ‘Turkiye’

2h | Videos
BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

BGMEA takes initiative to help exporters affected by BM Container Depot fire

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata