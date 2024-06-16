Why Musk is talking about EVMs

Elon Musk has something to say about everything! Lately, he talked about electronic voting machines.

The billionaire has spoken out after Puerto Rico's elections commission said it's evaluating its contract with a US electronic voting company after hundreds of anomalies were found following the contentious primaries on the island, reports the Hindustan Times.

Musk's response comes after Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy shared an article about voting irregularities related to electronic voting machines (EVMs) in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Luckily, there was a paper trail so the problem was identified and vote tallies were corrected," he asserted, while asking, "What happens in jurisdictions where there is no paper trail?"

In order to prevent electronic meddling in elections, Kennedy stated that paper ballots must be used.

Musk first reacted to Kennedy's post with an exclamation mark "!". Later on, sharing Kennedy's post on X, Tesla CEO Musk voiced his opinion on EVMs, stressing that they should be eliminated.

He went on to say that EVMs can be hacked by artificial intelligence or humans.

"We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high," X CEO wrote.

Musk even stupider than I thought: Trump's niece

The comment was made not on Musk's observation on EVMs, rather linked to hiding likes on Elon Musk's X.

Blasting billionaire Elon Musk over his decision to hide likes on social media platform X, former US President Donald Trump's niece Mary L. Trump called out the Tesla CEO.

After purchasing Twitter for $44 billion in 2022, Musk has implemented several changes in a bid to make the platform a "digital public square".

X began hiding likes from users' publicly visible accounts on 12 June, one day after Musk said on the platform that it's "important to allow people to like posts without getting attacked for doing so!"

Nevertheless, several users have criticised this move, including the niece of Donald Trump, Mary Trump, says another report of the Hindustan Times.

"I did not think it was possible, but the latest 'improvement' to the Twitter shows that @elonmusk is even stupider that I thought," Mary Trump wrote in her X handle.