Why X Is hiding which posts you ‘like’ from other users

Users of Elon Musk's X can no longer see which social media posts their fellow X users "like." X's engineering team said the change is meant to protect user privacy.

Users can still see who has liked their own posts. They can also see which posts they themselves have liked. The number of people who like a post (by tapping the heart attached to the post) also remains visible.

The change is the latest in a series of updates Musk has made to the platform since buying it for $44 billion in 2022.

Why is X making the change?

People, particularly those in prominent roles, have long been scrutinised for the posts they choose to like. "Important to allow people to like posts without getting attacked for doing so!" Musk posted on June 11 in response to an article from the Verge that reported the change was coming.

Since acquiring X, Musk has doubled down on his commitment to unfettered speech and voiced his opposition to "censorship that goes far beyond the law." Last week, X clarified an existing policy that allowed pornography and other adult content on the platform, with some restrictions for children and adult users who choose not to see it.

In the past, Musk himself has come under criticism for engaging with and amplifying controversial content. In November 2023, he tweeted his approval of an antisemitic conspiracy theory, prompting backlash on X and other platforms. In June 2023, during national Pride Month, Musk shared and liked anti-transgender content after receiving criticism from LGBTQ advocates for allowing users on X to use incorrect pronouns.

The change could increase engagement if users become more willing to like posts, knowing that their expressions of support are private — or at least semi-private, since the original poster can see them.

What exactly is changing?

Users can no longer see a list on another user's profile of the posts that the user has liked.

Previously, only paid premium users could make their likes private. When X added that capability as a premium feature in September, it announced that paid subscribers could "keep spicy likes private" by hiding them from others.

The change affects all users, paid and unpaid. If a user attempts to view another user's likes, she receives a message that says, "Nothing to see here — yet." There's no way to unhide likes.

Users can still see who has reposted, quoted or commented on other users' posts.

What else about X has Musk changed?

After acquiring X, Musk laid off around 6,000 employees, or roughly 80% of its workforce, including content moderators who were responsible for stamping out misinformation and other forms of abusive content.

Musk has also made changes to diversify X's revenue away from advertising, mainly by charging for certain features through subscriptions. That includes verification badges — blue check marks formerly reserved for notable and public-facing users — which are now offered to anybody willing to pay.