Elon Musk accuses Justin Trudeau of 'crushing free speech' in Canada

TBS Report
02 October, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 02 October, 2023, 11:03 am

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk criticised the Canadian government under Justin Trudeau, accusing it of stifling free speech in the country.

Musk's comments were prompted by a recent directive requiring online streaming services to formally register with the government for regulatory oversight.

 

Musk was responding to a post by journalist and author Glenn Greenwald who was commenting on the ruling.

"The Canadian government, armed with one of the world's most repressive online censorship schemes, announces that all "online streaming services that offer podcasts" must formally register with the government to permit regulatory controls," Greenwald posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Responding to this, Musk expressed his concern, stating, "Trudeau is trying to crush free speech in Canada. Shameful."

This incident adds to previous allegations against the Trudeau government regarding its stance on free speech.

In February 2022, Trudeau invoked emergency powers, a historic first for the country, to bolster his government's authority in addressing protests by truckers opposing vaccine mandates.

