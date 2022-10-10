CNN apologises for filming inside Thai massacre site without permission

World+Biz

AP/UNB
10 October, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 11:24 am

Related News

CNN apologises for filming inside Thai massacre site without permission

AP/UNB
10 October, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 10 October, 2022, 11:24 am
CNN apologises for filming inside Thai massacre site without permission

CNN pulled a story on the massacre of Thai preschoolers and apologised Sunday over criticism its journalists entered the day care where the children were slain and filmed the crime scene without permission.

The two CNN journalists involved were fined after authorities found that they had been working in the country after entering on tourist visas, but cleared of wrongdoing for entering the day care centre where more than 20 children were killed, deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn said.

He said his investigation had determined the journalists believed they had obtained permission to enter and film after being waved into the building by a volunteer or a health officer, and were unaware the person was not authorised to allow them inside.

They each agreed to pay fines of 5,000 baht ($133) and leave the country, he said.

Both journalists apologised, as did CNN International's executive vice president and general manager Mike McCarthy.

In a statement, he said his reporters sought permission to enter the building but the team "now understands that these officials were not authorised to grant this permission," adding that it was "never their intention to contravene any rules."

"We deeply regret any distress or offence our report may have caused, and for any inconvenience to the police at such a distressing time for the country," he said in the statement tweeted by CNN.

He said CNN had ceased broadcasting the report and had removed the video from its website.

Authorities began looking into the incident after a Thai reporter posted an image on social media of two members of the crew leaving the scene in northeastern Thailand, where they were reporting on the Thursday attack by a fired policeman who authorities say massacred 36 people, 24 of them children. One CNN crew member was seen climbing over the low wall and fence around the compound, over police tape, and the other was already outside.

That prompted criticism from the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand, which said it was "dismayed" by CNN's coverage and the decision to film the crime scene inside.

"This was unprofessional and a serious breach of journalistic ethics in crime reporting," the FCCT said.

The Thai Journalists' Association criticised CNN's actions as "unethical" and "insensitive," and called for an internal company investigation of the incident in addition to the official Thai probe.

In an initial response, CNN tweeted that the crew had entered the premises when the police cordon had been removed from the centre, and were told by three public health officials exiting the building that they could film inside.

"The team gathered footage inside the centre for around 15 minutes, then left," CNN said in its tweet. "During this time, the cordon had been set back in place, so the team needed to climb over the fence at the centre to leave."

As Thailand's worst such massacre, the attack drew widespread international media attention to the small town of Uthai Sawan in the country's rural northeast. By Sunday, few remained but a large number of Thai media continued to report from the scene.

Top News

CNN / thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sarah Karim featuring her wedding collection on the second day. Photo: Courtesy

Bright pastels and multi-colour palettes to dominate next wedding season

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Green bonds can help Bangladesh fulfil NDC commitments

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Political parties gear up for info wars ahead of next elections

1d | Panorama
Nobel prize money over the years

Nobel prize money over the years

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

Various offers in Secret Recipe's Bashundhara branch

1h | Videos
Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

Easter Island statues damaged in wildfire

17h | Videos
Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

Natural wonderland Bisnakandi

19h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why watching horror movies is good for mental health?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

4
Photo: TBS
Telecom

Rajeev Sethi made Robi CEO

5
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

6
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows