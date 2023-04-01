Children among 8 killed in Myanmar military air strike

World+Biz

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 09:38 am

Related News

Children among 8 killed in Myanmar military air strike

Reuters
01 April, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2023, 09:38 am
Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers stand next to military vehicles as people gather to protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

At least eight civilians including children were killed in an air strike on a village in northwest Myanmar, according to a human rights group, ethnic minority rebels and media, the latest violence as the ruling military battles to consolidate power.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since a coup two years ago, with attacks by ethnic minority armies and a resistance fighters challenging the rule of the military, which has responded with air strikes and heavy weapons, including in civilian areas.

The air strike took place on Thursday, with four bombs dropped on a Khuafo, a village of about 60 households in Chin State, bordering India, according to the Chin Human Rights Organisation (CHRO) and the Chin National Front.

Both groups said two children, ages 3 and 9, were among the dead. Reuters could not independently verify the accounts and a spokesperson for the junta could not be reached on Friday.

Salai Mang Hre Lian of the Chin Human Rights Organisation (CHRO) said there were no resistance fighters based in the village.

"Therefore we can say it is deliberate attack targeted toward civilians," he said.

Pictures shared by the CHRO, which could not be verified by Reuters, showed damaged houses and the bodies of two children in coffins made from planks of wood.

News outlets Myanmar Now, the Irrawaddy and BBC Burmese reported 10 deaths from the incident, with women and children among those.

A spokesperson for the Chin National Front (CNF) told Reuters 10 people were killed and 20 were wounded, adding there had been no fighting in the area in the past 20 days.

The military has denied international allegations it has committed atrocities against civilians and says it is fighting "terrorists" determined to destabilise the country.

At least 1.2 million people have been displaced by violence, the United Nations says.

Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing on Monday vowed before a huge military parade on Monday to destroy the armed resistance groups and urged foreign countries to support his efforts to restore democracy, including the holding of an election.

Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Meating Minutes: Kabab items that make us salivate

2h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Iftar delicacy at Courtyard at Park Heights

2h | Food
Photo: Collected

Instagram launches ‘collaborative collection’ feature: All you need to know

2h | Tech
AI generated images of Trump being arrested and the pope wearing a trendy jacket went viral recently. Photo: Collected

Midjourney ends free trials due to ‘extraordinary abuse’

2h | Tech

More Videos from TBS

It's good time to invest in growing companies

It's good time to invest in growing companies

2h | TBS Markets
Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

Pakistan's matches in the World Cup could take place in Bangladesh

1d | TBS SPORTS
Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

Putin launches nuclear drills with Yars missile

1d | TBS World
Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

Hritika's dream, transgenders will establish by studying

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend

6
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared