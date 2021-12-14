Chabahar port more economical, stable route to reach India: Jaishankar

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
14 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 12:24 pm

Related News

Chabahar port more economical, stable route to reach India: Jaishankar

Jaishankar said India has committed a total grant assistance of $85 million and a credit facility of $150 million for developing Shahid Beheshti terminal

Hindustan Times
14 December, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 12:24 pm
Chabahar port more economical, stable route to reach India: Jaishankar

Iran's Chabahar port has emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region and is a "more economical and stable route" for landlocked countries to reach India and the global market, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Jaishankar's remarks in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha indicated India's continuing commitment to the port on the Gulf of Oman despite speculation about its viability following the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban in mid-August.

"The Chabahar port has provided much needed sea-access to landlocked Afghanistan. The port has also emerged as a commercial transit hub for the region. It is a more economical and stable route for landlocked countries of the region to reach India and the global market," he said in response to a question from Bahujan Samaj Party MP Ritesh Pandey.

Pandey posed a supplementary query on the impact of US sanctions and the contention by the Iranian side that the project has been delayed, and Jaishankar replied: "I would like to inform the honourable member that his assertion is completely inaccurate. This agreement was signed in 2016. We took possession of the terminal in 2018. We have already supplied six cranes. The terminal is fully functional."

Jaishankar added that US sanctions on Iran "are not relevant to this project at all".

He further said in his written reply that Chabahar port facilitated the delivery of humanitarian assistance, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and India used it to ship 75,000 tonnes of wheat as food assistance to Afghanistan in 2020. A total of 110,000 tonnes of wheat and 2,000 tonnes of pulses have been trans-shipped from India to Afghanistan so far.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Iran in May 2016, a trilateral agreement to establish the International Transport and Transit Corridor (Chabahar Agreement) was signed by India, Iran and Afghanistan. India is participating in developing the first phase of Shahid Beheshti terminal at the port in cooperation with the Iranian government.

aishankar said India has committed a total grant assistance of $85 million and a credit facility of $150 million for developing Shahid Beheshti terminal.

"As part of our commitment towards infrastructure development of Shahid Beheshti terminal, Chabahar port, India has supplied [six] mobile harbour cranes (two 140 tonnes and four 100 tonnes capacity) and other equipment worth $25 million," Jaishankar said.

The Indian company, India Ports Global Limited, through its wholly owned subsidiary, India Ports Global Chabahar Free Zone, took over operations at Chabahar port on December 24, 2018. Since then, it has handled 160 vessels, 14,420 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of cargo and 3.2 million tonnes of bulk and general cargo.

The Shahid Beheshti terminal has handled shipments and trans-shipments from countries such as Russia, Brazil, Thailand, Germany, Ukraine, Oman, Romania, Bangladesh, Australia, Kuwait, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates.

 

Top News / South Asia

Iran / Chabahar Port / Jaishankar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

4h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

5h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Thousands attend tree wedding

Thousands attend tree wedding

19h | Videos
Bangladesh enters 5G era

Bangladesh enters 5G era

21h | Videos
Murad has no place in any country

Murad has no place in any country

21h | Videos
Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

Epshita and Nazakat's Iconic Fashion Show

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?