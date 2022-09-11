Bus-truck collision claims 18 lives in Mexico, officials say

BSS/AFP
11 September, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 10:30 am

Bus-truck collision claims 18 lives in Mexico, officials say

At least 18 people died Saturday when the bus they were traveling in collided with a fuel truck in northern Mexico, authorities said.

The accident occurred early in the day at a point where a highway from Ciudad Victoria in Tamaulipas state crosses one from Monterrey in neighboring Nuevo Leon state, according to a statement from the Tamaulipas prosecutor's office.

It said the 18 victims burned when fuel in the truck exploded.

The bus had left Hidalgo state, in central Mexico, bound for Monterrey.

"As a result of the impact with a container truck," the statement said, "unfortunately there are 18 deaths so far."

It said an investigation is continuing.

bus-truck collision / Mexico

