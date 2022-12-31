Breaking plates and hanging onions: Unique New Year's traditions of the world

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 03:20 pm

Related News

Breaking plates and hanging onions: Unique New Year's traditions of the world

Hindustan Times
31 December, 2022, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 03:20 pm
Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay

While some countries have the tradition of breaking plates on the new year, in others people hang onions on their doorsteps to usher in the new year.

New Year 2023 is here and as we say goodbye to 2022, not everyone celebrates the New Year in the same way. You will be surprised at how different celebrations are around the world.

While some countries have the tradition of breaking plates on the new year, in others people hang onions on their doorsteps to usher in the new year.

Here are some unique celebrations of the New Year around the world:

Eating 12 grapes

In Spain, a tradition was introduced by the vine growers in the Alicante area in the 1800s according to which exactly 12 grapes are eaten at midnight hoping to bring good luck and fortune for the new year.

Throwing white flowers in the ocean

In Brazil, residents take to the shore to pay respects to Yemoja–the Goddess of the Sea, who they believe controls the sea. On the New Year, locals dressed in white, throw flowers and candles into the ocean.

Hanging onions on doors

In Greece, you can see a bunch of onions hanging outside doors during the New Year since it is believed to bring good luck for the rest of the year as onion roots are considered a symbol of continuous growth.

Breaking plates

In Denmark, more than hearing fireworks on the New Year, you can listen to people breaking plates as it is a traditional practice among the Danish to throw plates at their neighbours' or friends' doors to celebrate the New Year.

A giant pile of broken dishes is believed to represent more luck by the Danish.

Eating upto 12 meals

In Estonia, eating up to seven, nine or twelve meals in the day on New Year is believed to bring good luck for the rest of the year as these numbers are considered lucky.

Sprinkling salt on the doorstep

At 12 midnight, people in Turkey sprinkle salt on their doorsteps as it is believed that doing so invites prosperity and peace for the coming year.

New Year 2023 / new year celebration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Wrap battle featuring El Turkito and Oh My Rolls!

5h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Pele: The man who created the template of a sporting icon

6h | Panorama
Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

2023: Don’t invest all your money

2023: Don’t invest all your money

3h | TBS Markets
Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

20h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

22h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations