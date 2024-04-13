Sangrai festival: Marma people begins new year celebration

Sangrai, a celebration of the Marma ethnic community marking the dawn of a new year, began today (13 April).

Members of the community participated in a vibrant procession organised by the district's festival celebration council this morning. They wore traditional attire, carried colourful festoons, and participated in singing and dancing.

The procession began from the Rajar ground in Bandarban this morning and passed through various parts of the city before ending at the Minorities Cultural Institute (KSI).

Photo : TBS

Earlier, Bir Bahadur Ushwe Sing, MP, chief of JS body Chattogram Hill Tracts Affairs, inaugurated the event by releasing air balloons.

In his welcome address, the parliamentarian extended New Year greetings to all and said, "There are various ethnic groups in the hilly areas. We observe the New Year in diverse ways— including Biju, Boisu, Bishu, Bihu, and Sangrai. The Marma celebration of the new year has started today.

"I hope we can move beyond our past mistakes, sorrows, and pains to embrace a brighter future. May we experience joyous days ahead and witness a beautiful and smart Bangladesh throughout the year under the guidance of the Prime Minister," he added.

People from different communities participated in the procession, adorned in their traditional attire and carrying banners with New Year greetings written in their respective mother tongues.

Photo : TBS

According to the festival celebration council, the four-day Sangrai Poye festival will feature traditional social and religious ceremonies.

After the morning procession, activities including a painting competition and an event honouring the elderly, will take place at the KSI auditorium.

As part of the festivities, senior citizens were honoured with candles, cash, and new clothing, followed by a ceremonial washing of their feet.

On 14 April, a procession featuring the Buddha statue from Rajguru Buddhist Vihar will be brought out. It will conclude with a bathing ritual for the Buddha at Kheya Ghat in Ujani Para.

Photo : TBS

A Pitha festival will take place at various locations throughout the neighbourhood that evening.

On 15-16 April, cultural programs, traditional sports, and the Maitri Pani Barshan (Friendly Water Splash ceremony) will be held at Rajar field.

There are 11 communities living in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, other than the Bom, Pankhwaa and Lusai, the people of other communities celebrate the annual festival under different names every year.

Photo : TBS

Meanwhile, Chak, Mro, Khing and Khumi communities have also begun their celebrations today following Burmese calendar. They embellished their residences with diverse floral arrangements and organised various cultural gatherings to usher in the new year.

On the other hand, hundreds of people from the Chakma and Tanchangya communities performed the ritual of floating flowers in the Sangu River in Bandarban on the first day of the Fulbiju festival that commenced yesterday (12 April).

Photo : TBS

The festival will continue til 14 April.

During these days, a special meal known as Pachan, comprising a variety of mixed vegetables, is prepared and served to the guests.