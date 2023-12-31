Calls grow for quieter New Year, free of firecrackers, sky lanterns

Illustration: TBS

As New Year's Eve approaches, residents of Dhaka are pushing for a transformative celebration this time—one without the deafening noise and hazardous fireworks that have become synonymous with the occasion.

The movement against firecrackers is gaining momentum, propelled by a growing awareness of their detrimental effects on public health, the environment and wildlife.

Concerns about the health risks associated with the smoke and noise pollution from firecrackers have ignited a desire for change among citizens. People are particularly worried about the impact on vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

Animals, both domestic and wild, also bear the brunt of such disruptive festivities.

The Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies, monitoring Dhaka's air and noise quality on thirty-fast nights, reveals alarming statistics. Between 11pm and 1am every 31 December from 2017 to 2022, the noise level averaged 90 to 110 decibels due to fireworks, surpassing the maximum tolerable level of 70 decibels.

Last year alone, the National Emergency Hotline 999 received 365 complaints of sound pollution from firecrackers, with 160 originating from the capital.

KM Nurul Alam, associate professor at the National Institute of Ear, Nose and Throat, highlighted the severe consequences, saying, "Firecracker explosions can damage a person's hearing capacity and even cause eardrums to burst if they reach 100 decibels."

The environmental impact is equally troubling, with smoke from fireworks disrupting the delicate balance of the city's ecosystem. Md Hasan Ali, a student of Tejgaon College, participated in a recent protest against New Year celebrations with fireworks and crackers.

He was worried that the damage caused to the environment and wildlife by festivities of this kind might lead to the disappearance of birds from Dhaka's sky.

According to the Deep Ecology and Snake Conservation Foundation, thousands of birds were victims of firecrackers at last year's celebrations. The loud noise and smoke stun birds in mid-air, causing them to fall to the ground.

Personal stories of tragedy, such as Yusuf Rayhan losing his four-month-old son two years ago due to heart failure induced by firecracker noise, add emotional weight to the movement. Urban planner Fazle Reza Sumon suggests exploring alternative, environmentally friendly ways to celebrate the New Year.

Despite legal efforts to curb the use of fireworks and lanterns, challenges persist. Supreme Court lawyer Mizanur Rahman filed a writ in January 2022 seeking control over illegal fireworks and lantern displays, but the court dismissed the public interest writ.

Questions have arisen regarding the sale of explosives by unlicensed vendors, prompting concerns about the implementation of the Explosives Act.

During New Year celebrations on the eve of 2023, seven fires erupted from lanterns in Dhaka, with additional incidents reported nationwide. The Dhaka Metro rail service faced a two-hour suspension due to a sky lantern entangled in its electric cables.

Responding to the situation, the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited issued a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner, urging a ban on the flying of sky lanterns within a 1km radius of the metro rail on New Year's Eve to prevent untoward incidents during festivities.

On 19 December, the DMP imposed a ban on all fireworks and sky lanterns in the capital until further notice. The ban aims to ensure a peaceful celebration of Christmas and New Year, with DMP officials speaking of a stricter stance this time.

DMP's Deputy Commissioner (Media) Faruk Hossain warned of legal actions against those attempting to use explosives unlawfully and urged citizens to refrain from rooftop celebrations.

Fire Service and Civil Defence Director Lt Col Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury stressed the importance of awareness and strict law enforcement, suggesting an exploration of separate remote locations for New Year celebrations in line with the practice in developed countries.