Brazil's Bolsonaro indicted for suspected fraud on vaccine records

World+Biz

Reuters
19 March, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 08:19 pm

Related News

Brazil's Bolsonaro indicted for suspected fraud on vaccine records

Reuters
19 March, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 08:19 pm
Brazil&#039;s Bolsonaro indicted for suspected fraud on vaccine records

Brazil's federal police indicted the country's former president Jair Bolsonaro for suspected fraud on his vaccination records, two sources related to the matter said on Tuesday.

An investigation by the country's comptroller general's office had already shown that Bolsonaro's vaccination records were false.

In addition to Bolsonaro, one of his former aides, Mauro Cid, who was arrested in May last year as part of the investigation, was also indicted.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the sources, Bolsonaro was indicted on charges of entering false data into the country's Unified Health System (SUS) and forming a criminal organization.

Contacted by Reuters, the former president reiterated that he had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine and said he was calm.

"It's a selective investigation. I'm calm, I don't owe anything," said Bolsonaro. "The world knows that I didn't take the vaccine."

During his tenure, Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed the importance of immunization and social distancing measures during the pandemic, which killed more than 700,000 people in Brazil.

Bolsonaro / Brazil / Vaccine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

7h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

7h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

10h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

1h | Videos
Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

2h | Videos
Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

5m | Videos
Four suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

Four suspected robbers lynched in Narayanganj

4h | Videos