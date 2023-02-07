Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs in finance and HR

FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention &amp; Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing logo is pictured during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Geneva Airport, Switzerland May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Boeing Co expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs, the US planemaker confirmed Monday.

Last month, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022, but said some support positions would be cut.

The company confirmed a Seattle Times report Monday it expects "about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs."

Boeing also confirmed it is outsourcing about one third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services TCS.NS in India.

Boeing shares closed up 0.4% to $206.81 and were up 0.5% in after hours trading.

Boeing said Monday it will "continue to simplify our corporate structure." Last month, Boeing said it will "lower staffing within some support functions" - a move meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development.

Last year, Boeing said it planned to cut about 150 finance jobs in the United States to simplify its corporate structure and focus more resources into manufacturing and product development.

