US President Joe Biden meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Joe Biden and Jordan's King Abdullah discussed on Friday "urgent mechanisms" to cut violence and tensions in Israel and the West Bank, the White House said on Friday after the pair met.

"The leaders consulted on recent events in the region and discussed urgent mechanisms to stem violence, calm rhetoric and reduce tensions in Israel and the West Bank," the White House said in a statement.