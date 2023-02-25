Bangladesh-bound cargo vessel sinks in India 

A Bangladesh-bound cargo vessel loaded with fly ash sank in the River Hooghly in India on Saturday morning after colliding with another cargo ship.

Total nine crew members were rescued from the vessel, reports Indian media.

India's West Bengal (WB) police are suspecting that the accident happened due to dense fog in the river.

"The cargo vessel sank after colliding with another cargo vessel. Later, the damaged Bangladesh-bound vessel sank in the river," WB Police was quoted as saying.

