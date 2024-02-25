Bangkok’s actual name is a 21 word poem, holds world record 

An excellent tourist destination, Bangkok, is also a paradise for street food lovers. Photo: Collected.

Bangkok holds the Guinness World Record for the world's longest city name, a lengthy moniker more similar to a poem than a name, which recently gained viral fame.

A viral video captured a tour guide reciting the full name to a bus full of surprised tourists.

Bangkok's true full name is "Krung Thep Mahanakhon Amon Rattanakosin Mahinthara Ayuthaya Mahadilok Phop Noppharat Ratchathani Burirom Udomratchaniwet Mahasathan Amon Piman Awatan Sathit Sakkathattiya Witsanukam Prasit."

This tongue twisting sequence of words is a poem-like expression translating to "City of Angels, great city of immortals, magnificent city of nine gems, seat of the king, city of royal palaces, home of gods incarnate, erected by Vishvakarman at Indra's behest."

While most Thais use the shortened version, "Krung Thep Maha Nakhon," the full name holds immense historical and cultural significance.