Video of Palestinian woman preparing grass for Iftar goes viral

Hamas-Israel war

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 09:47 pm

Related News

Video of Palestinian woman preparing grass for Iftar goes viral

TBS Report
19 March, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 09:47 pm
Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

A video went viral on social media depicting an elderly Palestinian woman in Gaza preparing grass for Iftar during Ramadan.

The Middle East Monitor shared the video on Instagram on Monday (18 March), where the woman recounts that on the previous day they had only a plate of rice for 30 people, along with thyme and oil.

"Even the animals won't eat it," said the woman, whose name remains unknown, as she weeps while preparing the grass for Iftar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the caption the Middle East Monitor said, "This highlights the severe shortage of basic food supplies in the besieged Gaza Strip, exacerbated by restrictions on aid entering through the border crossings.

"International relief organisations are warning of a famine killing the people in Gaza, with reports documenting dozens of deaths due to hunger."

Top News / World+Biz / Middle East

Israel-Hamas / Gaza / Palestine / Iftar / Ramadan / Viral video

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Travel East, an Asian fusion restaurant in Dhanmondi, took a unique approach. Instead of a painted wall, the wall holds plenty of painted plates that tell stories of the East. Photo: Courtesy

Where the walls tell stories of the East

9h | Habitat
Transform your home into a haven of unique ambiance with these smart lighting ideas. Photo: Collected

Illuminate your space: 4 smart lighting ideas

9h | Habitat
Ayesha was trained by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on how to conduct community engagement sessions. Notably, children can be particularly vulnerable to NCDs. Photo: Courtesy

JICA sets a template on fighting noncommunicable diseases

12h | Panorama
The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, cricket's weirdest rivalry

1h | Videos
What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

What is the reason for the sharp fall in the capital market?

3h | Videos
Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

Asks the Department of Agricultural Marketing to sell products at fixed prices: Shop Owners Association

4h | Videos
Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

Those whose professions are stuck in all four pockets of the Carrom Board

2h | Videos