Video of Palestinian woman preparing grass for Iftar goes viral

A video went viral on social media depicting an elderly Palestinian woman in Gaza preparing grass for Iftar during Ramadan.

The Middle East Monitor shared the video on Instagram on Monday (18 March), where the woman recounts that on the previous day they had only a plate of rice for 30 people, along with thyme and oil.

"Even the animals won't eat it," said the woman, whose name remains unknown, as she weeps while preparing the grass for Iftar.

In the caption the Middle East Monitor said, "This highlights the severe shortage of basic food supplies in the besieged Gaza Strip, exacerbated by restrictions on aid entering through the border crossings.

"International relief organisations are warning of a famine killing the people in Gaza, with reports documenting dozens of deaths due to hunger."