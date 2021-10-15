Australia PM Morrison says he will attend UN climate summit

World+Biz

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 11:23 am

Related News

Australia PM Morrison says he will attend UN climate summit

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 11:23 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he would attend the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow as his conservative government faces global pressure to take further action to cut carbon emissions.

Morrison had said he was unsure whether he would travel to the summit on Oct. 31-Nov. 12 because of the situation with Covid-19, but those concerns are easing as Sydney ends its quarantine requirements on Nov. 1.

World leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden are scheduled to attend the meeting in Scotland.

"I confirmed my attendance at the Glasgow summit which I'm looking forward to attending," Morrison told a media conference in Sydney.

"The government will be finalising its position to take to the summit. We're working through those issues."

While many countries have pledged to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, Australia - one of the world's largest emitters of greenhouse gases on a per capita basis - has declined to firm up its targets.

Morrison has said Australia wanted to achieve net zero "as soon as possible and preferably by 2050" and it expects to beat its pledge to cut carbon emissions by 26% to 28% from 2005 levels by 2030.

Morrison is engaged in negotiations with the junior partner in his coalition government, the rural-based National party, about strengthening climate targets.

The National party, which is concerned about the impact of carbon targets on farming and coal mining, will meet on Sunday to discuss Morrison's plan.

Morrison must face a general election by May 2022 and he needs to appease moderates in his Liberal Party pressing for climate action, while at the same time retaining support of the National party.

Top News

Austalia / PM / climate summit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

19h | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

19h | Videos
Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim