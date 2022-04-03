6 dead, nine injured, in California shooting

World+Biz

Reuters
03 April, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 07:45 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least six people died and at least nine were injured in an early-morning shooting in Sacramento, California, the city's police department said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. PT (0900 GMT) in a stretch of downtown near the Golden 1 Center, an arena where the Sacramento Kings basketball team plays and major concerts take place, the local ABC News affiliate reported.

Police said several blocks were closed while they investigate, but released no details on the ages or identities of the victims. Videos posted online showed people shouting and running in the street.

Reuters could not independently verify the footage.

The incident comes a little more than a month after a man shot and killed his three children and a fourth person before taking his own life in the same city.

California shooting

