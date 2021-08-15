5 must-visit spots to explore in Paris, home of PSG

Every person in the world desires to visit the Eiffel Tower. The iconic structure was reopened for tourists after remaining closed for 80 days. Photo: Tareq Onu

With the new unveiling of Argentina and former Barcelona phenom, Lionel Messi, to the Parc des Princes, the home ground of the football club Paris Saint Germain (PSG), there has been a sharp uptake in the interest to the club but also to the land in general.

However, other than football, which is set up to be breathtaking in its own right, the potential tourists are not expected to be bored even without the games.

Here, we go on to look at five tourist attractions that are worth including in your Paris bucket list-

1. The Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower In what should be no shocking twist to anyone, the first place worth visiting is the Eiffel Tower or, as the Parisians call it, la Tour Eiffel. Standing at 324 towering meters tall, the Eiffel Tower is a relic of beauty leftover from the memoirs of the French Revolution.

Not only could one enjoy the beauty of the Parisian city while feeling as if they were at the top of the world, but the tower is also home to the Michelin starred magnificence in the world of the gastronomy that goes by the name of Le Jules Verne, where some of the best artisanal French cuisines is served.

Furthermore, the frontal views of the lawns at the base of the tower, neatly called the Parc du Champ de Mars, remain a beautiful region worthy of being the setting for your scenic pictures. Truly gorgeous sights of lush, neatly kept greenery and carefully constructed walkways are a worthy addition to not only one's eyes but also their social media feeds.

2. Louvre Museum

People line up at the Louvre Museum as the staff closed the museum during a staff meeting about the coronavirus outbreak, in Paris, France, March 1, 2020/ Reuters

Within walking distance to the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre Museum (commonly referred to simply as Louvre) or Musee du Louvre in French remains another must for those lucky enough to visit the wonderful city, especially for enthusiasts of the world of art.

A place of significant historical and artistic importance, the museum is home to some of the most beautifully curated art pieces ever to grace the planet. Headlined by possibly the most well-recognized painting of all time, Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, the museum is home to over 35,000 pieces of art.

Other than that, there also remain the Venus de Milo, the Young Lady with Venus and the Graces by Botticelli and Eugene Delacroix's Liberty Leading the People (painted 1831), a tribute to the Parisian uprising of July 1830.

On one side of the Louvre, there is also the celebrated landscape architect Andre Le Notre's beautiful Tuileries Gardens, which is one of the most beautiful scenic parks in all of the city. This can be a beautiful destination for a possible leisurely romantic walk or even a picnic amidst the City of Love.

3. Arc de Triomphe de l'Etoile

Arc de Triomphe de l'Etoile. Photo: Collected

A testament to brave soldiers of the French armies from the times of the Revolution and the Napoleon Wars, the Arc de Triomphe de l'Etoile or the Arch of Triumph as referred to by some tourists, is another historical landmark warranting a visit from any prospective traveller to the beautiful city. It was designed by architect Jean Francois Chalgrin to pay tribute to the brave sacrifices and victories of the French armies from that era, as the lining of the inside of the Arch is laden with the names of around 660 generals and battles from that time. To this day, it remains a popular tourist site.

At the top of the structure, travellers can relish the fine panoramic view of La Defense, Montmartre and the Eiffel Tower.

At the foot of the structure also lays the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a tribute to all those who passed during those wars, over which a fire has stayed lit since 11th November 1923. Every day, at 6:30, the flame is rekindled to ensure it does not go out and makes for a worthy visit for any incumbent traveller.

4. Seine River

Seine River. Photo: Collected

Paris is not only restricted to beautiful manufactured architecture but also contains the natural beauties of the world, and nothing personifies this more than a scenic cruise on the Seine River.

Enjoy a calming and romantic cruise ride through the Seine River as you look onto iconic destinations such as the Eiffel Tower, Notre-Dame Cathedral, and the Louvre Museum from the comforts of the cruise ship. Especially during the nighttime, the landmarks lay illuminated, and the scenery of the beautiful landmarks and the reflections of their lights cascading on the water is simply breathtaking. Perfect for couples or simply anyone who is looking to wind down from the bustling city.

5. Parc des Princes

Parc des Princes. Photo: Collected

It had to be here, the home of former and current superstars in the footballing world, the Parc des Princes. The new home of Lionel Andres Messi and the former home of great icons such as David Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

With a capacity of over 47,000 spectators, the electrifying atmosphere of the stadium can hardly be found elsewhere in Europe. In addition, spectators can garner the lifetime experience of watching the spell of Messi and Neymar as they showcase their craft.

No matter the ambition of a trip to Paris, there is no way that the 'City of Love' can ever be dull or disappointing. With the breathtaking gastronomy, the exhilarating experiences and the exquisite views, the French capital is a tourist hotspot in this world for a reason and worthy of inclusion in everyone's bucket list.