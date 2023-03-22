14 substandard goods among 774 samples identified in BSTI testing

Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has identified 14 substandard goods after testing 774 samples, including fruit drinks, fruit syrups, puffed rice, dates, soft drinks powder, carbonated beverages, edible oil, ghee, pasteurised milk, noodles, vermicelli, and mineral water, according to the industries ministry.

At a press conference held at the ministry on Wednesday, Zakia Sultana, secretary to the Industries Ministry, also said like in previous years, BSTI has tested those products to prevent the sale of adulterated goods in the month of Ramadan, said

To ensure a supply of adulteration-free goods in Ramadan, BSTI surveillance teams have collected 826 samples from food items that are consumed in Iftar and Sahri and tested those in BSTI labs.

Of those, the testing of 774 samples has been completed and 14 of them were found substandard. The remaining 52 samples were under testing at BSTI labs. Then, BSTI sent show cause notice to the companies whose products were found substandard, she added.

Like every year, BSTI will conduct its drives in the month of Ramadan this year too so that people can buy quality food items at fair prices, the secretary said.

Industries ministry state minister Kamal Ahmed Mojumdar said "We have to see the price varies in the wholesale and retail markets. They also have to be fined."

The state minister said, "Every day 5,000-7,000 chickens die from the chickens that come into Dhaka. These chickens are not dumped anywhere, then where does it go? Maybe they are sold at various hotels and restaurants. That is why we are monitoring the butcher's shops and the markets."

Similarly, the products that are imported from abroad should also be monitored whether it is halal or not, he added.

50 exportable products get halal certificates

Bangladesh Standard and Testing Institute (BSTI) has provided halal certificates to some 50 exportable products made by Bengal Meat, Pran Agro, and Renata.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the certificates to the respective companies.

There is a huge demand for halal products in the international markets. To expand the export of those products in global markets, BSTI started providing halal certificates for various products.

"BSTI has started providing halal certificates for products for expanding the country's export trade as the demand for halal products has increased globally," the minister said.