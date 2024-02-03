World Cancer Day 2024: Closing the care gap to save lives

In 2024, the theme for World Cancer Day – observed annually on 4 February – is "Close the Care Gap," emphasising the importance of equitable access to cancer care and support for all. This resonates deeply in Bangladesh, where cancer has become a grim reality for far too many. While cardiovascular disease currently holds the top spot as the deadliest ailment in the Americas, cancer follows closely behind.

Globally, the statistics paint a bleak picture: 20 million new cases and 10 million deaths occur each year. These numbers are projected to surge by 60% in the next two decades, disproportionately impacting low- and middle-income countries like Bangladesh.

Bangladesh faces a staggering cancer burden. GLOBOCAN 2020 recorded over 156,775 new cases and 108,990 fatalities, translating to age-standardised rates of 106.2 and 75.3 per 100,000 for incidence and mortality, respectively. The World Health Organisation paints an even starker picture, estimating 1.5 million cancer patients in Bangladesh, with 150,000 succumbing to the disease annually.

These figures are not mere statistics; they represent lives cut short, families shattered and communities burdened. The rising tide of cancer threatens to overwhelm Bangladesh's already strained healthcare system, leaving countless individuals without access to the life-saving care they desperately need.

But amidst the darkness, glimmers of hope flicker. Early detection and timely treatment have proven crucial in mitigating the impact of cancer. Bangladesh has made significant strides in expanding access to preventive measures and diagnostic tools.

Yet challenges remain—a limited workforce, inadequate infrastructure, and the persistent stigma surrounding the disease. World Cancer Day 2024 serves as a powerful call to action. It urges us to collectively bridge the care gap that prevents countless Bangladeshis and millions worldwide from accessing the healthcare they deserve. This action demands multifaceted efforts.

Understanding the care gap

The care gap in cancer refers to the disparities in access to prevention, early detection, diagnosis, treatment, and supportive care services. Unfortunately, not everyone facing cancer has equal access to these vital elements of care. Factors such as socioeconomic status, geographical location, and healthcare infrastructure contribute to the care gap, leaving many individuals at a disadvantage in their fight against cancer.

Uniting voices for change

On World Cancer Day 2024, we must unite our voices to address and eliminate the care gap. By raising awareness and advocating for equal access to cancer care, we can work towards creating a world where everyone, regardless of their circumstances, receives the support they need to overcome the challenges of cancer.

Prevention and early detection

Closing the care gap starts with focusing on prevention and early detection. Promoting education about lifestyle choices, vaccination programmes for preventable cancers, and implementing widespread screening initiatives are crucial steps in reducing the burden of cancer. By ensuring that all communities have access to information and preventive measures, we can take significant strides in narrowing the care gap.

Diagnosis and treatment

Timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment are pivotal in the fight against cancer. Unfortunately, many individuals face delays in diagnosis due to various barriers, ranging from limited healthcare facilities to financial constraints.

On World Cancer Day, let us advocate for the establishment of comprehensive cancer care centres, improved diagnostic technologies, and financial assistance programmes to bridge the gap and ensure that no one is left behind.

Supportive Care and survivorship

Beyond diagnosis and treatment, cancer survivors require ongoing support to navigate the physical, emotional, and financial challenges that often accompany a cancer journey. The care gap extends to survivorship, with some individuals lacking access to rehabilitation services, mental health support, and survivorship care plans.

It is crucial to advocate for holistic care that addresses the long-term needs of cancer survivors, irrespective of their background or circumstances.

Global collaboration

Closing the care gap is a collective responsibility that requires global collaboration. Governments, healthcare organisations, non-profits, and individuals must work together to implement policies that promote health equity, invest in healthcare infrastructure, and ensure that no one is left behind in the fight against cancer.

By fostering international cooperation, we can create a world where every person, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status, has access to quality cancer care.

Firstly, strengthening healthcare infrastructure is pivotal. Investment in cancer care facilities, medical equipment, and training healthcare professionals can significantly enhance the overall capacity to provide timely and comprehensive services.

Secondly, promoting early detection through widespread screening programmes and educational initiatives is essential. By increasing awareness and access to screening, we can identify cancers at earlier, more treatable stages.

Thirdly, breaking the stigma surrounding cancer is crucial for fostering open conversations and encouraging individuals to seek timely medical help without fear or judgment.

Lastly, advocacy and policy changes are paramount. Governments, NGOs, and communities must collaborate to implement policies that ensure equitable access to cancer care and support, creating a world where everyone, regardless of their background, can confront cancer with dignity and resilience.

World Cancer Day serves as a poignant reminder that our collective action can make a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by cancer. On World Cancer Day 2024, let us come together to "Close the Care Gap" and strive for a world where no one faces the challenges of cancer alone.

By raising awareness, advocating for policy changes, and promoting global collaboration, we can work towards a future where equitable access to cancer care is a reality for all. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by cancer and build a world where everyone has the opportunity to live a healthy, cancer-free life.

Let us pledge to remember: every life lost to cancer is a tragedy, but together, we can close the care gap and create a future where everyone, regardless of location or socioeconomic status, has access to the tools and treatment needed to beat this disease. Let us fight for every life, let us fight for a cancer-free Bangladesh, and let us fight for a healthier world.

Sumit Banik is a Public Health Activist and Trainer.

