Venture against cancer

Cancer has remained a prominent global contributor to mortality for as long as we can remember.

On 4 February, World Cancer Day is observed worldwide, advocating for united efforts in addressing the disease by emphasizing early detection,

efficient treatment, and moral support.

First observed in 2000, this global event focuses on raising awareness and promoting strategies for the prevention, detection and treatment of cancer.

Professor Dr M Nizamul Haque (Jalal)

Director and Professor

National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital

We should do more to make the common people adequately aware and motivated for the prevention of cancer and access to treatment. We still have a long way to go in making people aware of this deadly disease.

Similar to the last two years, this year's World Cancer Day's core concept is also to "Close the Care Gap." Many people interpret the message about the gaps in their own way. However, I believe the main gap lies in the disparity of access to cancer treatment and the need to remove barriers and limitations in scopes and facilities that exist in our country.

In cases of breast cancer, our women still feel shy to consult a male physician. They often resort to rural 'Kobiraj' or depend on homeopathy practitioners, consulting orally and indirectly.

They even feel hesitant to discuss it with the head of their own family. Our main objective now is to carry out massive Cancer Campaigns, as advocated by our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Government.

We should spread the messages in rural areas through courtyard meetings, similar to Family Planning campaigns, which have proven to be very effective. In the recent past, we relied on FNAC or simple X-Rays. However, now we have more advanced tests like biopsy in histo-pathology, CT Scans, MRIs, etc.

In treating cancer, we are following the same guidelines as those in the USA or India. Given the scopes of advanced cancer treatment, patients from abroad are now inclined to and feel it appropriate to get treatment in Bangladesh.

We now need more expertise and specialized caregivers. We still lag behind in radiotherapy with 25-30 centers. WHO recommends that at least one radiotherapy unit should be available for every 100,000 cancer patients. Here, I recall the valuable instruction from the Minister for Health that, as per the wishes of the Prime Minister, we should concentrate on further developing the cancer and burn units across the country.

Professor Dr M A Hai

Director, Bangladesh Cancer Society Hospital and Welfare Home

"Close the Care Gap," the main topic of the World Cancer Day for the last few years, indicates that greater emphasis is being given to pursue the continuation of the actions for the treatment of cancer by further widening the scopes, facilities, and bringing the treatment within the reach of the common people, thereby reducing the care gap.

4 February is, in the true sense, more than a day for formal observing. Oncologists throughout the world keep inspiring people for the changes and mobilise action across the barriers and socio-economic and regional divides.

I strongly recommend that in carrying out awareness campaigns against cancer, early detection and prevention are of paramount significance, especially in cancers of lung, breast, cervix, and throat.

Unfortunately, the majority of the cancer patients in our country belong to the lower income group, mostly poor, who usually come for treatment at advanced stages of the disease. We keep advising for balanced food, keeping diabetes under control, always keeping clean, and changing lifestyles, especially injurious habits like smoking and all sorts of tobacco addictions.

We have great limitations in treating cancers. The machineries are terribly expensive, and some machines are left unusable due to proper maintenance. So, we need to widen the scopes of treatment to reduce the care gap. The well-to-do people of the society should come up to invest in building hospitals and specialised centres in the private sector for treating all diseases, particularly cancer.

Professor Dr AMM Shariful Alam

Former Director, National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital

For the last few years, World Cancer Day has consistently championed the imperative message of "Close the Care Gap," fueling a collective commitment to intensify efforts in cancer treatment. This rallying cry underscores the growing emphasis on expanding the horizons of care, enhancing facilities, and making cancer treatment accessible to all.

In my perspective, the crux of cancer awareness campaigns lies in the pivotal role of early detection and prevention, particularly concerning lung, breast, cervix, and throat cancers.

Unfortunately, a significant portion of cancer patients in our country, predominantly hailing from lower-income brackets, arrives for treatment at advanced stages due to financial constraints.

Preventive measures assume paramount importance, with a focus on advocating balanced nutrition, diabetes management, weight control, and fostering a clean living environment. Encouraging individuals to break free from detrimental habits such as smoking, tobacco chewing, and other addictions is essential for changing traditional lifestyles.

The dissemination of awareness is pivotal, as informed individuals are more likely to adopt preventive measures, substantially reducing the risk of cancer.

As we mark World Cancer Day, let us renew our commitment to bridging the care gap, prioritizing early detection, and fostering widespread awareness to mitigate the impact of this formidable disease on vulnerable populations.

Professor Dr Sk Golam Mostofa

Former Director and Professor,

National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital

The World Cancer Day on 4 February is not only concerned with the treatment of cancer but also with understanding and recognizing the inequities in cancer care around the globe, especially in our country, where cancer continues to assume an alarmingly high proportion.

People who seek cancer care hit various barriers at every turn. Income, education, location, and discrimination based on ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability, and lifestyle are just a few of the factors that can negatively affect care. I feel it is of immense priority to prevent the causes of cancer and the experiences from people living with cancer and their communities, and guide our thoughts and actions.

Now most of the cancers are curable, depending more effectively at the stage of cancer, cell of origin, grading of malignancy, and the site of the body affected by cancer. Even Core-carcinoma among the females advanced to Stage-3, and lung cancer could now be cured up to 90%. Cancers in the liver or pancreas are still difficult for treatment because these cells are highly sensitive. If the condition grows worse, these could be removed by surgery.

People should be ceaselessly kept motivated and aware of the causes of cancer, shun injurious habits; get proper care at the early stage of malignancy. There is no room for showing apathy or indifference for any unusual growth in the body; even if it is a mole or a nivas, either with pain or without pain. Besides common signs and symptoms, patients should consult with an oncologist if the irregularity continues for more than two weeks and carry on investigations.

Through FNAC, as much as 80% accuracy in screening could now be ensured. Having a diagnosis at an early stage, there are chances of getting cured. The more the stage grows, the lesser are the chances of complete recovery. The scopes and facilities of cancer treatment should be widened, at the Divisional level and, if possible, at the District level, specialized cancer centers should be established, combining the treatment having facilities like surgery, medical oncology or chemotherapy, and radio-therapy.

Professor Dr Md Moarraf Hossen

Former Director and Professor,

National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital

Recently, significant strides have been achieved in cancer treatment, with both multinational corporations and local pharmaceutical companies contributing to the production of more affordable cancer medicines. This shift has made previously expensive medications accessible to a broader population. However, ensuring the efficacy and safety of these formulations requires thorough and satisfactory clinical trials.

In the past, both communicable and non-communicable diseases ravaged communities, causing countless deaths influenced by biological and genetic factors. Social determinants of health, operating at individual, community and population levels, have played a pivotal role in shaping comprehensive health outcomes.

Bangladesh faces specific challenges in combatting cancer, with major risk factors including tobacco use, obesity, inadequate physical activity, alcohol consumption, infection with specific pathogens and exposure to environmental carcinogens.

The capital city, Dhaka, ranks as the world's most polluted city, emphasizing the profound impact of the living environment on cancer rates. Disadvantaged populations, facing greater exposure to environmental risks, are also less likely to adopt behaviors that mitigate cancer risks, such as maintaining a healthy weight, following a balanced diet and engaging in regular physical activity.

Addressing these multifaceted challenges requires a comprehensive approach encompassing healthcare, environmental policies and targeted interventions to reduce cancer incidence and improve overall public health.

Syed Omar Kabir

General Manager, Pharmaceutical Business, Renata Limited

When it comes to providing treatments for cancer patients, Renata is increasingly becoming the catchword in Bangladesh. Renata Limited (formerly Pfizer Limited) is one of the largest and fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the country.

The company started its operations in 1972 as Pfizer (Bangladesh) Limited. In 1993, Pfizer transferred the ownership of its Bangladesh operations to local shareholders, namely Sajida Foundation, and Renata Limited was born.

At Renata Limited, we innovate formulations and conduct extensive clinical trials for our products, enabling us to register them with regulatory bodies at home and across the world.

Renata has pioneered the development of Bioequivalent products in Bangladesh - as this is the only way to ensure a generic drug is of a world-class standard and can be substituted with an innovator's product. We make sure our formulations are tested for efficacy and safety via clinical trials.

Secondly, we have brought the concept of Ready to Use (RTU) chemotherapies to Bangladesh to ensure increased treatment compliance and avoid the slightest chance of medicine contamination during administration. From our experience, we have learned that cancer treatment has to be highly holistic. Driven by this, we launched Renata Cancer Care in partnership with leading mental-health provider PHWC.

Via Renata Cancer Care, patients can avail counselling services to ensure that a patient's mental well-being is also prioritised during one's fight against cancer. By manufacturing world-class medicines at an affordable price, innovating through research and development (R&D) and prioritising holistic patient care, Renata is constantly taking strides alongside the country's leading oncologists to "Close the Care Gap."

In addition to serving patients at home, Renata products are exported to as many as 47 countries, including the USA, Australia, the United Kingdom, UAE and Singapore.

Renata has developed 67 bioequivalent drugs and currently employs 160 scientists across our seven R&D centres. Currently, Renata has 14 manufacturing facilities with global approvals, such as the USFDA, MHRA, TGA, ANVISA (Brazil), Health Canada and WHO-PQ (Geneva).

Renata Limited is driven by its commitment to strong science and manufacturing quality. Being a Multinational Company, Renata Operates Two Global Subsidiaries:

Renata (UK) Limited

Renata Pharmaceuticals (Ireland) Limited

Perhaps no company has pushed more aggressively into oncology in recent years than Renata, and that push is set to inspire our local pharmaceutical industry to adapt to the regulatory and quality paradigms expected by the US FDA, UK MHRA, Health Canada, TGA (Australia and New Zealand) and other global regulatory bodies.

Our aim is to excel at par with global cancer medicine giants. We are driven by our mission to 'Leave no Patient Behind.'

Professor Dr. Mofazzel Hossain (Lt Col Retd)

Cancer Specialist and Chief Consultant, BRB Hospitals Ltd., Dhaka

In collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) annually commemorates World Cancer Day on the 4th of February. The overarching theme for this significant day revolves around the foundational principle of 'Closing the Care Gap' within the realm of cancer treatment.

The essence of this overarching concept lies in the concerted effort to diminish the disparities inherent in tackling the formidable challenge of cancer, particularly in underprivileged and developing nations. In these regions, the juxtaposition of limited access to universal healthcare with prevalent issues such as hunger, malnutrition, and exposure to environmental pollution, primarily stemming from carbon emissions, underscores the urgent need to bridge the existing gap. This gap persists ominously across various divides, including regional disparities, economic divides between the affluent and impoverished, distinctions between urban and rural settings, and disparities based on race and gender.

Beyond the imperative of narrowing the gaps in cancer treatment, our focus extends to robust cancer awareness campaigns. In the year 2022, our emphasis lay in comprehending the gravity of the issue; 2023 saw a united front, amplifying our collective voices to be heard; and this year, our primary objective is to heighten public awareness and inspire individuals to recognize the urgency of addressing the cancer crisis.

Delving into the context of Bangladesh, numerous limitations impede our efforts. These challenges encompass the necessity to educate the populace and cultivate a mindset conducive to leading effective lives. Communication and financial structures pose major hurdles in the landscape of cancer treatment, akin to a relay race where each segment is crucial.

The battle against cancer demands a synergistic approach. The chain of action initiates with primary care physicians, extends to the specialized field of medical oncology, and encompasses palliative care for those who present themselves at advanced stages. Disseminating messages of awareness for prevention and early detection, providing unwavering support to patients and caregivers, and gleaning insights from our collective experiences are pivotal facets. It is imperative to first motivate stakeholders, ensuring that the burgeoning awareness converges to address the cancer issue more effectively in the imminent courses of action. The collaborative endeavors of all stakeholders form the bedrock of our collective pursuit in combating the pervasive impact of cancer on individuals and communities worldwide.

Professor Dr Swapan Bandyopadhyaa

Former Director, National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital

Cancer is what occurs when abnormal cells grow uncontrollably. This deadly disease can affect anyone, regardless of age, gender, or ethnicity. Cancer research has had great success in recent years. Early detection through cancer screening can greatly increase the chance of successful treatment.

Although cancer can be a devastating diagnosis, many cancer patients fight back the disease and go on to live longer and healthier. The body's immune system plays a crucial role in fighting cancer, and taking steps to boost our immune system can help decrease the risk of developing the disease.

Risk factors, such as smoking, exposure to certain chemicals, and genetic predisposition, can also increase the likelihood of developing cancer. It's important to be aware of these risk factors and take steps to reduce them wherever possible.



Given the worst ecological catastrophe due mostly to carbon emissions worldwide, and due to rampant food adulteration, preservatives and chemicals used in fertilisers, lifestyle and food consumption, trans fat, obesity, etc contribute to the spreading of cancer cells.



Cancer cells can also be influenced by genetic factors. In our country, nearly 150,000 patients are diagnosed each year on average. We need more specialised centres for carrying out precision tests like molecular labs, immunohistopathology, etc.



The government alone cannot meet these growing demands. That is why corporate CSR activities and investment in the health sector by the rich business houses should be encouraged, and authorities concerned may consider massive tax and VAT rebates for importing these expensive and high-tech machines and pharmaceutical raw materials to bring the price of medicines within the affordability of the common, especially the poor people.



Besides, massive awareness campaigns should be underway to minimise the factors that cause complicated diseases like cancer.

Professor Dr Golam Mohiuddin Faruque

President and Project Director, Bangladesh Cancer Society

Any person of any social and income background, any region, any faith, caste, and creed should have universal access to treatment of any illness, including the dreadful cancer. The fact remains here that the poor people of the country cannot afford to go through cancer treatment, which is time-consuming, unbearably expensive, and delicate.

So, the better approach is to religiously follow the preventive measures and abstain from the causes of cancer. Minimising the risk factors can substantially contribute to reducing the likelihood of cancer, and the earlier the detections, the brighter are the chances of getting cured.

We must change our habits and lifestyle – that includes, but is not limited to – junk food, imbalanced diet, highly flamed food, obesity, smoking, and all sorts of tobacco, alcohol, etc., which are injurious to health.

Considering the magnitude of cancer and its treatment, I would urge upon the richer people of the country to come forward in establishing more hospitals, including specialised cancer clinics and centres. By doing such humanitarian activities, they would get rid of their financial toxicity.

It is because the government alone would not be able to address the issues pertaining to the treatment and research in cancer. The NGOs, the civil society as a whole should respond to the call of humanity.

The Government is contemplating establishing eight cancer hospitals at the Divisional level. But we need more, as 100,000 to 150,000 new patients with cancer keep adding to the row of death and sufferings each year. The entire family of the patient falls upon the suffering to an inexorable extent.

Professor Dr Kazi Manzur Kader

Senior Consultant and Head, Department of Oncology,

Delta Hospital, Dhaka

On 4 February World Cancer Day, we embark upon another year of campaigning for cancer awareness and raise mass motivation for the prevention of cancer. Cancer is a deadly scourge but it is preventable, if detected as early as possible.

Although a highly complicated disease, we find hope that its proper treatment has been made possible in the country with quality medicines that the local pharmaceutical industry is now manufacturing; even exporting, quality medicines for treating cancers. But the most important is the mass awareness of the prevention of cancer.

We should relentlessly carry on advocacy for avoiding the causes that trigger cancer, through changing our lifestyle, feeling the urgency of detecting cancer at a much early stage, live life with good food habits, abstaining from habits and behavioural patterns that cause cancer, limit red meat consumption, smoking habits, etc.

If treated at an early stage, the common protocols of treating cancer include removing the affected parts through surgery, followed by chemotherapy so that the malignancy does not further escalate, undergoing radiological treatment, again, so that malignancy does not further spread and targeted radiotherapy so that the unaffected body parts are not affected.

All these procedural treatment facilities are available right here in the county. We must abstain ourselves from harmful food habits, get rid of air and environmental pollution and pursue an ideal lifestyle that will keep usfrom the key causes of cancer.

Professor Dr Parveen Shahida Akhtar

Founder, Shanti Cancer Foundation, Dhaka

As our campaign to combat cancer continues, we joined with like-minded people because we know that we are stronger as united. We celebrated real-world progress in its many forms and allowed that momentum to fuel our fight for fairness. We built stronger alliances and innovative new collaborations.

Our actions took countless forms: motivating our patients and neighbours to provide cancer treatment. We helped build dedicated cancer hospitals. Together, we will make sure our leaders know that we demand a commitment to prioritising cancer, to creating innovative strategies designed to confront inequity and to investing our resources to achieve a just and cancer-free world.

We will continue to call upon our local and national leaders to eliminate health inequities by addressing their root causes, ensuring that everyone has access to quality health services when, where and how they need them.

With regards to cancer awareness campaigns, I would urge upon political and social leaders to come forward to enable our poor neighbours get further rebate or concessional treatment facilities in public hospitals and also call upon the caregivers in private sectors to extend their kind cooperation in making their access to better treatment at par with standard quality of care.

We, from the perspective of our Shanti Cancer Foundation, have shown that concessional cost is possible to extend to the marginal and less-income-group communities.

Simultaneously, we underscore the need to carry on massive social campaigns against cancer prevention and general awareness of understanding the impact of anti-cancer campaigns. That is precisely what we need at the moment: Making it public that prevention is better than cure.

Professor Dr Md Mokhles Uddin

Head, Medical Education Unit

Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhaka

I strongly believe that awareness plays a pivotal role in preventing cancer. More than 40% of cancer cases can be prevented through awareness, indicating an urgent need for proactive measures in our communities. It is crucial to recognize that in countries like ours, prevalent risk factors such as smoking and tobacco use significantly contribute to oral and throat cancers, necessitating more targeted public health campaigns.

Considering the fact that early marriage might cause cervical cancer, we conducted an extensive social campaign against child marriage and similar issues. This showcases the comprehensive approach required in our preventive efforts, addressing societal factors contributing to cancer. Now is the high time to gauge the effectiveness of carrying out cancer-preventive social awareness campaigns so that the impacts of the campaigns result in lower cancer-caused mortality and suffering.

Although cancer can be a devastating diagnosis, many cancer patients beat the disease and go on to live long and healthy lives. The body's immune system plays a crucial role in fighting cancer, and taking steps to boost the patient's immune system can help decrease the risk of developing the disease.

Addressing risk factors, the significance of understanding elements such as smoking, chemical exposure, and genetic predisposition can also increase the likelihood of developing cancer. I would like to call everyone to be aware of these factors and take proactive steps towards risk reduction, resonating with the overarching theme of the need for holistic cancer prevention.

To put it simply, the effectiveness of cancer-preventive social awareness campaigns, emphasizing their potential to significantly reduce cancer-related mortality and suffering in our communities, cannot be overstated.

Md Tanbir Sajib

Chief Marketing Officer, Renata Limited

We are committed to maintaining accessibility without compromising on standards. Renata Limited, a prominent pharmaceutical manufacturer in the country, has earned distinction for its commitment to delivering high-quality drugs while adhering to global standards.

Notably, the company stands as a pioneer in the nation by obtaining bioequivalent certificates for its pharmaceutical products. This recognition highlights Renata's dedication to maintaining international benchmarks in its drug production processes.

Renata's paramount strength lies in the quality of its pharmaceutical products, a critical factor contingent on the raw materials used. Renata meticulously sources medicinal raw materials, prioritising the highest quality standards.

Currently, our portfolio includes 67 bioequivalent certified medicines, some of which are also anticancer drugs. This accomplishment involves significant investments, as each medicine requires a rigorous clinical trial to obtain a bioequivalent certificate. This trial ensures that the efficacy of the company's medicine in the human body is equivalent to that of the originator's medication.

Our target is to achieve bioequivalent certificates for 100 medicines by 2024. A bioequivalent certificate is mandatory if a company wants to sell products abroad.

We pursued bioequivalent certification as a testament to Renata's rich heritage, aiming for global recognition and ensuring the highest standards of medicine quality.

We firmly believe that the people of Bangladesh should not be deprived of quality medicine, and we are committed to maintaining accessibility without compromising on standards at affordable prices.

Professor Dr Swapan Kumar Nath

Former Professor and Head, Department of Radiotherapy,

Rangpur Medical College and Hospital

The global battle against cancer is intensifying, posing a significant and escalating threat to human life. With an increasing number of cancer patients worldwide, the resources and infrastructure for effective cancer treatment are woefully inadequate, placing immense strain on our health management systems.

Addressing this formidable challenge requires more than government initiatives alone. The integration of private medical entrepreneurship and substantial investments is imperative to bolster the fight against cancer.

Bridging the healthcare gap and overcoming barriers necessitate active participation from affluent individuals in society. Public-private partnerships (PPP), direct investments from both local and foreign sources, leveraging local expertise and embracing philanthropic approaches like charity and corporate social responsibility (CSR) become crucial contributions to humanity.

Simultaneously, fostering massive social awareness campaigns throughout the year is imperative. Prioritizing prevention and early detection of cancer can significantly impact its prevalence. A comprehensive approach, combining financial investments with public awareness initiatives, can be established to combat the scourge of cancer.

This dual-pronged strategy holds the potential to improve the prospects for individuals worldwide, ensuring that the battle against cancer is fought on multiple fronts.

In this global fight, it is essential to recognize that a collaborative effort, involving governments, private enterprises and the general public, is the key to making significant strides against this relentless adversary. Only through collective action and comprehensive strategies can we hope to mitigate the impact of cancer and improve the overall well-being of individuals globally.

Professor Dr Md Abul Ahsan (Didar)

Senior Consultant and Head, Medical Oncology,

Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital

Prevention is better than cure. We all should be aware of the causes that could lead to cancer. Our childhood lifestyle should be changed, abstaining from all injurious habits. As far as treatment is concerned, I would urge all concerned to provide people at the district level with all treatment facilities, specifically for treating cancer, because its prevalence keeps all-time high and it is alarmingly growing.

In Bangladesh, cancer is one of the leading causes of death. The success of cancer control in rural areas depends on the ability of the healthcare system and workforce to identify and manage cases properly at early stages. Community Health Workers (CHW) can play a vital role in this process. However, a modest number of respondents scored above average in the knowledge, attitude, and practice sections of cancer-related KAP among Community Health Care Providers (CHCP) and Health Assistants (HA) in rural Bangladesh. Majority CHCPs (90.91%) and HAs (96.06%) did not receive government training on cancer. Only 20.71% HAs and 25.2% CHCPs knew about the availability of cancer treatment options in Bangladesh.

We need to have more histo-pathologists and other specifically trained caregivers across the country, because cancer patients keep increasing day by day and the challenge for treating cancer patients is assuming a big challenge for the physicians all over the country. It is important to have a national cancer control strategy, action plan, and program. Targeted training programs must be adopted to address the cancer-related KAP gaps among CHCPs and HAs2.

Prevention is key. We should all be aware of the causes that could lead to cancer and make lifestyle changes accordingly. For instance, smoking, alcohol consumption, and unhealthy diets are some of the leading causes of cancer.

Professor Dr Md Azizul Islam

Former Consultant Physician General,

Bangladesh Armed Forces, Ministry of Defense

In the last two years, the theme of the 4th February World Cancer Day was "Closing the Care Gap." This year also, the theme remains the same.

From the significance of the day, it is understood that the gap, especially in cancer treatment in the country, does exist, and all stakeholders in cancer treatment, including the patient and his or her family, should put all our hearts and heads together to close the care gap.

Cancer is a very difficult disease. The care gap in cancer treatment is naturally wide and very hard to reduce because it is a delicate and expensive disease. Treatment of cancer is plagued by many difficulties and drawbacks, including an acute shortage of oncologists, technology, specialization, diagnostic facilities, high precision tests like linear accelerators, molecular labs, genetic labs, immune-histopathology, PAT CT Scan, etc., which impede our holistic efforts for quality treatment.

Our common people are not adequately conversant with cancer. So, a major concern remains about prevention, early detection, and lack of awareness. Most of the patients, especially the poor segment, come to us at a later stage. By that time, the risks get further worsened.

A country with nearly 180 million people has only 200 to 300 oncologists. Alongside the government, the rich people and business houses of the society should come out establishing specialized cancer hospitals. In India, private hospitals like Tata Memorial and Amrita provide cancer treatment with subsidized charges. If India can, why cannot we?

In our country, long queues are kept standard for serial screening of cancer. There exists a psychological gap in doctor-patient communication. Patients and their attendants often feel the lack of trust in the caregivers. It is not possible to see so many patients in an evening. So, we should demonstrate a more humane posture and become more patient-friendly.

Professor Dr Zafar Md Masud

Head, Department of Oncology,

Bangladesh Medical College Hospital, Dhaka

The risk factors for cancer in Bangladesh include, but are not limited to, air pollution, water pollution, lack of general awareness about cancer, indifference or non-response to prevention, lifestyle choices, consumption of adulterated food, use of food additives and chemicals and lack of regular physical exercise.

We can potentially prevent at least one-third of cancer cases by modifying our lifestyle. Additionally, we are consuming foods that contain all carcinogens.

To address the challenges in cancer treatment, we need to expand treatment facilities and expertise. With a population of 160 million, Bangladesh has only 400 to 500 oncologists. Some individuals, if financially capable, prefer seeking treatment abroad, although this remains a negligible number.

A silver lining is that all drugs used in the country are now manufactured locally, a significant shift from the past when 80% of drugs were imported. However, to fully utilize these drugs, the country needs more molecular labs for precision diagnosis; otherwise, it's like having a gun without bullets.

Regarding the core concept of observing World Cancer Day, the first year of the 'Close the Care Gap' campaign focused on understanding and recognizing the global inequities in cancer care. It encourages having an open mind, challenging assumptions and acknowledging hard facts such as:

Inequities in cancer care cost lives.

Individuals seeking cancer care encounter barriers at every turn.

Factors like income, education, location, discrimination based on ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability and lifestyle can negatively impact the quality of care.

Amir Abdullah

Group Product Manager,

Oncology Marketing and Sales, Renata Limited

Our main objective is to provide affordable cancer medicine with extra care. We offer free home delivery from our depots to help patients overcome the high costs, providing multiple deliveries per month. Our distribution channel is crucial for accessibility. Additionally, we run the Patient Support Programme to assist families emotionally during the challenging journey of a cancer diagnosis.

The initiative involves organizing sessions at a designated venue where patients, along with their caregivers, can engage with qualified mental health counselors from Bangladesh, helping them cope with the mental and emotional aspects of their situation.

The patients gain insights into this journey, learning how to navigate life with cancer and maintain mental well-being. Mental energy is crucial, as it significantly influences the effectiveness of medicines and overall outcomes.

Commencing this initiative last year, we have conducted around 10 sessions to date, incorporating the expertise of oncologists. Feedback from patients and their relatives has been positive, with requests for additional sessions.

In instances where a patient requires blood, we actively engage our social media platforms to manage the situation and provide support to the affected family. We operate a social media page called 'Renata Cancer Care,' where we regularly share videos featuring insights from prominent cancer doctors in the country on various topics. Through this platform, we aim to generate mass media awareness, recognizing the importance of not confining ourselves solely to the business of selling medicines.