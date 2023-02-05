Walkathon 2023 held to raise awareness for cancer in Bangladesh

BANCAT and BANCAT Durbar, CVC Finance Limited, and Guardian Life Insurance have recently organised "Walkathon 2023" to observe World Cancer Day 2023.

The main theme of this year's event was "Closing the Cancer Care Gap," reads a press release.

The walk took place on Saturday (4 February) from 2pm onwards, with the meeting point at Justice Shahabuddin Park Ahmed Park Gate 2, Road 86 Gulshan.

The 5R-Securex Consortium was in association with this programme and the communication collaboration partner of this event was CThreeSixty.

Other partners of the event include – Alok Nibash, Maa Bachao Bachao Desh, City Group, Labaid Cancer Hospital, IFAD Nutri Bite, Polar Ice Cream, Urmi group and Bakeman's biscuits.

With 150,000 deaths and 200,000 new cancer cases annually, and only 25% receiving treatment, BANCAT works to prevent and reduce the fatality of cancer in Bangladesh.

Najmus Ahmed Albab, founder of Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT), said, "Cancer may not be eliminated but it is for sure we can build a wall against cancer to stop it, those of us who live in cities, we have to be the most aware because we have access to the necessary information and education.

"We are also part of the greater society so if we don't come forward with precautions, then who will?"

The walkathon was aimed at raising awareness about cancer and its implications on patients' lives as well as leading a healthier lifestyle.

The walkathon was followed by a panel discussion and celebrity engagements such as the Rangpur Riders.

The panel consisted of Alamzeb Farjad Ahmed, vice president and director – Finance, Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust, M Kaiser Rahman, chairman, Quality Feeds Limited, Professor Dr Golam Mohiuddin Faruque, president and director of Bangladesh Cancer Society and Suraiya Zannath, lead financial management specialist, Governance Global Practice, South Asia Region at World Bank (WB).

Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, founder and director, Brac Institute of Languages (BIL) at Brac University, Dr Rubana Huq, Munize Manzur, head of school, Sunbeams; Farzanah Chowdhury; Sitara Ahsanullah; Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD, Mutual Trust Bank, amongst others.

In this event, Syed Al Farooque, director and chairman audit committee, CVC Finance Limited and chairman, CVC Brokerage, mentioned how World Cancer Day emphasises the importance of awareness in the fight against cancer, which is the second leading cause of death worldwide.

The theme "I Am, I Will, I Can" inspires courage and highlights the importance of prevention and early detection.

Syed also expressed that CVC Finance is committed to supporting the fight against cancer through its partnership with Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT) and utilizing its resources for humanitarian purposes.

He also mentioned his appreciation for being associated with BANCAT.

Another speaker Rubayat Saleheen, head of marketing and communication, Guardian Life Insurance Limited, spoke about how Guardian Life Insurance in Bangladesh has taken a step towards bridging the care gap for cancer patients and their families with the launch of Guardian Cancer Care, the country's first digital insurance plan for cancer treatment. The innovative insurance plan offers financial protection, starting from Tk5 lakh, with affordable annual premiums starting from Tk12 lakh.

Participants are encouraged to raise funds through sponsorships and donations to support those in need of cancer treatment and care to Alok Nibash, partnered with the event and a signature project of BANCAT.