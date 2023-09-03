Why building social resilience in the Sundarbans is imperative

The Sundarbans have been a source of sustenance for the 7 million people that live around the mangrove forest. Climate adversities in the Sundarbans may cause the biggest climate migration reported in all of Asia. Photo: Mumit M

The Sundarbans is the largest contiguous mangrove forest in the world, situated in India's West Bengal and the southern region of Bangladesh. The forest is renowned for its unique ecosystem, an assortment of flora and fauna and it is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

It is also a low-lying delta region and one of Bangladesh and India's most climate-risk-prone regions. The mangrove forest has been facing increased challenges due to the combined effects of natural and anthropogenic disturbances.

Over the years, the Sundarbans have been exposed to the adverse effects of climate change, such as cyclones of increased frequency and intensity, sea-level rise, flooding, salinity intrusion and increased temperatures, which threaten the well-being of the forest.

In 2011, Bangladesh and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the conservation of the Sundarbans, recognising the mangrove forest as a single shared ecosystem between the two countries. The MoU highlights their commitment as signatories to adopt common principles of conservation and their shared responsibility of protecting and conserving the Sundarbans' valuable biodiversity and ecological integrity through transboundary cooperation.

As part of its conservation and protection measures, the two countries occasionally implement forest entry restrictions and fishing bans. While this may be efficient in preventing deforestation, poaching and overfishing, it raises the question: What happens to the people?

The Sundarbans have been a source of sustenance for the 7 million people that live in the region. For generations, these communities have been fishing in the brackish waters, collecting honey and extracting non-timber forest products (NTFPs) from the forest.

The implementation of restrictions, coupled with the adversities, results in the indefinite loss of livelihood for a significant proportion of the population.

The people of the Sundarbans are driven to resort to illegally accessing the forest or migrating due to the threat of losing their homes and assets. According to the MIT Technology Review, the migration rates in the Sundarbans are very high and if this trend continues, climate adversities in the Sundarbans may cause the biggest climate migration reported in all of Asia.

Multiple ethnographic research has shown most of the natives of the Sundarbans prefer not to migrate and choose to stay despite the increased risk of climate-induced disasters in the region due to their strong ancestral and cultural ties with the forest.

So, what can be a sustainable solution?

Research has shown that enhancing resilience creates a way for communities to bounce back from climate-induced shocks and continue their lives and livelihoods amidst the climate crisis.

The people of the Sundarbans are continuously experiencing changes and loss. Increasing their ability to adapt to the impact of extreme weather events through sustainable livelihood options could create a more climate-resilient community and be an effective solution for the people.

Implementing a bottom-up approach, which actively involves local communities in decision-making and implementation processes could effectively address challenges in the Sundarbans. By acknowledging valuable traditional knowledge and understanding local inhabitants within the ecosystem, tailored solutions can be developed that are suited to their unique circumstances.

This approach differs from solely relying on top-down policies that may not align with the realities on the ground. Instead, it focuses on meeting the specific needs of the locals, leveraging their strengths, values and aspirations. Thus, effectively countering climate risks and making decisions and policies that will enable communities to recover from climate disasters more effectively.

Recognising the Sundarbans as a shared natural asset and the need for transboundary and cross-group collaboration for a needs-driven approach is imperative. The 'Eliciting Needs-based Grassroots Action through Cross-Group Engagement' (ENGAGE) project is one such initiative, which puts the people at the centre to understand and address the needs of the communities in the Sundarbans while preserving the environment and livelihoods.

The project plans to engage various stakeholders, including community members, policymakers, activists, NGOs and transdisciplinary researchers. It follows a knowledge-to-action (K2A) approach that encompasses two phases.

First, archival and ethnographic research to understand the cultural, social and economic dynamics of the studied communities. Second, pilot experiments based on research findings to test the effectiveness of adaptive practices aimed at reducing disaster risk and promoting social resilience. The pilot investigations will be transboundary, covering areas of the Sundarbans in both India and Bangladesh.

The ENGAGE project will be conducted with the collaborative efforts of the SAJIDA Foundation, the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) from Bangladesh, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT-K) and Sundarban Jana Shramajibi Manch (SJSM) from India, and University of Lausanne (UNIL) from Switzerland.

The academic partners – ULAB, IIT-K and UNIL – will focus on the research component, while implementation partners – SAJIDA and SJSM – will work on the field to implement the adaptive practices.

The project proposes interventions like integrated farming and inland fishing for increased resilience in the Sundarbans. The framework of this action-based research can enable a better understanding of the existing risks and their impact in both India and Bangladesh and promote appropriate adaptation mechanisms through transboundary and transdisciplinary engagement and knowledge co-production.

Parsa Musarrat and Pragga Nilanjana Saha are researchers currently working at the SAJIDA Foundation in Dhaka.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.